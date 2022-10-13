ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration 'pressured Democratic mayor of El Paso not to declare a state of emergency over the migrant crisis - because they thought it would make him look bad'

Politicians in Texas claim that the Biden administration has pressured them to avoid declaring a state of emergency in relation to the southern border crisis because the optics aren't good, a new report reveals. A council member in El Paso told The New York Post that Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser...
EL PASO, TX
WSVN-TV

Iranian security official confirms fire at Evin prison, says situation is under control after social media footage emerges

(CNN) — A large, dark plume of smoke was seen billowing near Evin prison in northern Tehran in multiple videos on social media Saturday night. An Iranian security official said “thugs” set fire to the warehouse of prison clothing, which led to a fire in the prison, Iranian state media IRNA reported. Tehran’s Evin Prison is a notoriously brutal facility where the regime incarcerates political dissidents.
The Hill

Judge strikes down nation’s first tax on digital ads

A Maryland judge on Monday struck down the nation’s first tax on digital ads, ruling it violated two federal laws. Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Alison Ali ruled in favor of telecommunication companies Verizon Media and Comcast, both of which had challenged the state tax on online advertisements as unconstitutional and a violation of federal law.
MARYLAND STATE
WSVN-TV

Some flooding, 1 death as Karl dissipates in south Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Karl dissipated Saturday along Mexico’s southern Gulf coast as heavy rains caused some rivers and streams to flood and left at least one person dead. Karl had weakened into a tropical depression late Friday while moving toward the coast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy