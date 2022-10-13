Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration 'pressured Democratic mayor of El Paso not to declare a state of emergency over the migrant crisis - because they thought it would make him look bad'
Politicians in Texas claim that the Biden administration has pressured them to avoid declaring a state of emergency in relation to the southern border crisis because the optics aren't good, a new report reveals. A council member in El Paso told The New York Post that Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation before midterms
President Joe Biden will promise Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Congress next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade if Democrats control enough seats after midterms
French firm admits Islamic State group payments in US court
NEW YORK — (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group so that a plant in Syria could remain open, a case that the Justice Department described as the first of its kind. The company agreed to...
China is headhunting former British pilots to train its forces, and the UK military is desperate to stop it, officials say
A UK defense official said steps are being taken to halt Beijing's "recruitment schemes," which British media reported can come with big payouts.
‘Desperate and disgraceful’: candidates spar in heated debates as US midterms near – live
Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan clash in Ohio while Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp also quarrel – follow the latest
WSVN-TV
Iranian security official confirms fire at Evin prison, says situation is under control after social media footage emerges
(CNN) — A large, dark plume of smoke was seen billowing near Evin prison in northern Tehran in multiple videos on social media Saturday night. An Iranian security official said “thugs” set fire to the warehouse of prison clothing, which led to a fire in the prison, Iranian state media IRNA reported. Tehran’s Evin Prison is a notoriously brutal facility where the regime incarcerates political dissidents.
Judge strikes down nation’s first tax on digital ads
A Maryland judge on Monday struck down the nation’s first tax on digital ads, ruling it violated two federal laws. Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Alison Ali ruled in favor of telecommunication companies Verizon Media and Comcast, both of which had challenged the state tax on online advertisements as unconstitutional and a violation of federal law.
WSVN-TV
Some flooding, 1 death as Karl dissipates in south Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Karl dissipated Saturday along Mexico’s southern Gulf coast as heavy rains caused some rivers and streams to flood and left at least one person dead. Karl had weakened into a tropical depression late Friday while moving toward the coast...
Comments / 0