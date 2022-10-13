I appreciate the sounds of Silk Sonic -- Bruno and Anderson.Paak's work reflects music and lyrics we can still enjoy -- WITHOUT the violent, criminal, profanity laced lyrics that saturate the music industry today. Music 🎶 -- real music.
At 75 yrs. old, Silk Sonic music made me move some muscles and bones that I forgot I had. Some of my outlook on life in this world changed when these young guys started dropping singles. I think they gave some of us a new outlook on the worlds problems. Soothing 🎶 music. I love, love these kids. I hope they continue doing what they are doing.
Bruno Mars is an incredible entertainer, he is enjoyable to watch and with Paak they make a killer duo, with the world being political and full of violence it's nice tojust enjoy music and just 😎 chill.
