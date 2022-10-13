Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
CBS Sports
Warriors' Jordan Poole addresses Draymond Green incident: 'He apologized... we're here to win a championship'
For the first time since being punched in the face by Draymond Green during training camp, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole took questions from the media and addressed the situation which has put the defending champions front and center for all the wrong reasons. "[Draymond] apologized," Poole said. "[It...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for Opening Night
Murray (hamstring) is expected to suit up for the Nuggets' season opener against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray could have suited up in the Nuggets' preseason finale against Golden State, but coach Mike Malone decided to play it safe so that he'll be fully ready to go against Utah. After missing all of last season to an ACL injury, erring on the side of caution may be the smart move. Expect Murray to play a key role for Denver this season as the second offensive option alongside Nikola Jokic. Given the long layoff, it's quite possible Murray's minutes could be limited early in the season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles
McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Full participant in practice
Murray (hamstring) was a full participant in Monday's practice session, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was unavailable for the Nuggets' final three preseason games due to a sore left hamstring, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old face a minutes restriction early in the year, especially after he missed all of last season due to an ACL injury.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson ejected by his own team after arguing with coaches, sitting away from teammates
The Panthers are reportedly shopping multiple big names in the wake of coach Matt Rhule's dismissal, including starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson. After Sunday's game against the Rams, there's little doubt Carolina will be motivated to move the veteran pass catcher. Held without a catch into the fourth quarter, Anderson was spotted sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Then, after visible arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, the wideout was ejected by his own club, told to leave for the locker room before the game's conclusion.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson suffers hamstring injury in first quarter of Monday night overtime loss to Chargers
The Denver Broncos fell to 2-4 on Monday night, as they were defeated by the rival Los Angeles Chargers in overtime, 19-16. Unfortunately for "Broncos Country," another anemic offensive performance awaited them in Week 6, as Denver mustered just 258 yards of total offense. Quarterback Russell Wilson also apparently suffered a new injury.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Managing thumb injury
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that Thompson is considered day-to-day after sustaining a right thumb injury in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was forced to exit and did not return during the first start of his career Sunday. While...
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Suiting up vs. Baltimore
The Giants elevated Johnson from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It will be the third consecutive week Johnson is active for the Giants and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's 53-man roster in order to suit up. The 28-year-old receiver has three receptions for 35 yards on three targets through two games this season.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win
Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
CBS Sports
Warriors extending Poole, Wiggins was no-brainer, but the Draymond Green decision next summer won't be so easy
Jordan Poole is a budding star. He's 23 years old, and in what was, effectively, his first NBA season of record, he put up 18.5 points and four assists a night and led the league in free-throw percentage. Poole's defense remains a postseason question mark, same as Tyler Herro's in Miami, but hyper-creators and deadeye shooters like this don't grow on trees.
CBS Sports
Jets' Michael Carter: Seven touches in win at Lambeau
Carter rushed six times for 41 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over Green Bay. The Jets used Breece Hall (20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown) as a workhorse in a game that started out as a defensive struggle before New York's running game got going. That left change-of-pace duties for Carter, who was effective in the limited role. Carter set a single-game season high by averaging 6.8 yards per carry in this one, bumping his season mark up to 3.8 heading into a Week 7 trip to Denver.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Goes through practice
Beasley (ankle) took part in portions of Sunday's practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Though he's not yet practicing in full while he manages the sprained left ankle, Beasley has a few more days to get healthier before the Jazz open their season Wednesday against the Nuggets. If Beasley doesn't start in the backcourt alongside Mike Conley and Collin Sexton, he should serve as one of Utah's primary scorers off the bench alongside 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.
CBS Sports
Rams' Tutu Atwell: Scant usage Sunday
Atwell rushed once for nine yards in Sunday's 24-10 victory against the Panthers. One game removed from his first career catch, Atwell reverted back to his typical usage, with just two snaps on offense. The speedy second-year wideout made the most of his time on the field, ending the first quarter with a nine-yard rush, but Atwell's limited snap share may be completely erased with the impending return of Van Jefferson (knee) after the Rams return from their bye week.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Makes long catch
Davis caught two of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Davis contributed New York's longest offensive play of the day, making a double move before hauling in a 41-yard pass during the second half. Thanks to that reception, the veteran led the Jets in yards through the air, as quarterback Zach Wilson managed only 110 overall. While the team's passing attack still lacks consistency, Davis at least helps move the chains and has been more impactful lately than purported top wideout Elijah Moore, who boasts merely 11 yards over the last two weeks and wasn't targeted Sunday.
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Strong results from five targets
Smith hauled in all five of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Cowboys. Smith finished with a nearly identical line to fellow starter A.J. Brown, as both receivers were able to eat despite Jalen Hurts finishing with a new season low of 155 passing yards. The talented sophomore has been on a roll since his zero-point dud back in Week 1, accruing a receiving line of 33/397/2 for fantasy managers over his last five games. Smith will continue to be a must-start wideout when Philadelphia returns from its bye week to take on the Steelers on Oct. 30.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Lacks opportunity in loss
Sutton recorded two receptions on three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Sutton entered the game having seen a minimum of seven targets, though he failed to reach half that mark in Monday's loss. Unsurprisingly, he also posted season-low marks in receptions and yards in a generally poor performance. While it's likely a safe bet that Sutton will bounce back in Week 7 against the Jets, the current state of Denver's offense makes it difficult to rely upon any player to consistently produce.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Won't play at Cleveland
Jones (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Browns. Jones was forced out of New England's win versus Detroit in Week 5 early with an ankle injury, and he'll now have to miss his first game this season. Until he's ready to play again, rookie fourth-rounder Jack Jones should see more reps on the boundaries.
CBS Sports
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Season high in targets
Carter caught three of his five looks for 17 yards in Monday's 19-16 win over the Broncos. Both Carter and tight end Gerald Everett acted as quarterback Justin Herbert's security blanket on a night where the Broncos pass rush feasted on the opposing offensive line. The speedy receiver had lost playing time in consecutive weeks, so while Monday's outing might be a positive change of happenstance, it's more likely just the counter to what was a fierce pass rush. Keenan Allen (hamstring) hinted he could make his return next week, which would all but end Palmer's offensive snaps.
Comments / 0