ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

An anchor again: Ted Koppel hosts show on US divisions

By DAVID BAUDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — At age 82, Ted Koppel is equipped to take the long view when discussing what divides Americans.

The former “Nightline” anchor, now an occasional contributor to “CBS Sunday Morning,” takes over from Jane Pauley for the first time this weekend to host a specially themed program on the topic.

The show includes stories on divisions created by social media and the Internet, talk radio and disparities in wealth. It delves into a border dispute between Oregon and Idaho and how other countries view Americans today. Koppel contributes three stories himself, including interviews with singer John Legend and television producer Norman Lear.

Koppel is distressed about much of what he sees, particularly the speed at which hate spreads online.

Yet in the show, he’ll quote Gallup poll results that illustrate the remarkable turnaround in six decades, from opposition to acceptance, in how Americans felt about marriage between Black people and white people.

His point? We’ve been here before. Things can, and do, change.

“There is this problematic strain that runs through the American countryside that periodically we get tired of liking each other much and we start finding all the things we don’t like about each other,” he said. “It’s nothing new. We’ve done it many times before, most significantly with the Civil War, of course.”

The “CBS Sunday Morning” special edition was initially planned for more than a month ago, but was put off following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Koppel, who hosted ABC’s “Nightline” from 1980 to 2005, has contributed to the CBS show for about five years. His enthusiasm about the topic led Rand Morrison, “CBS Sunday Morning” executive producer, to suggest that he host it.

Morrison said he’s been surprised at how active Koppel has been, particularly in generating ideas. Koppel’s story last year about how Mount Airy, North Carolina, is trying to capitalize on a connection to the fictional Mayberry of “The Andy Griffith Show” was particularly well received.

“For an old geezer, I’m doing OK,” said Koppel, who’s lived in Maryland for more than 50 years.

This weekend’s special edition is pointedly titled “A Nation Divided?”

Note the punctuation.

“You’ll leave the broadcast understanding that we’ve been here before as a nation,” Morrison said. “It’s not a terminal situation. We want to give a good look at the battlegrounds, if you will. But we want to leave you with sun on the horizon.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

What goes around comes around: Roller skating's retro appeal

At a nondescript, basketball court in Waltham, Massachusetts, the leaves take on an autumnal glow and the air is crisp. But there are no pickup basketball players. This is now a spot for people who roller skate. “I had my eye on skates for a while — I saw they were making a comeback,” said Tammy Donroe Inman, 48, of Waltham, Massachusetts, who recently bought a pair of sparkly Impalas. She comes here every few days, turns on music, and skates. “As an older skater, I thought I was going to be self-conscious, but I’m not,” she said, wearing a helmet and knee pads. “I fall all the time but it’s pure joy.” With its retro flair, roller skating has been enjoying a 2020s revival and shows no signs of receding.
WALTHAM, MA
The Associated Press

Runners worldwide finish slain Raleigh mother's last run

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Just over 5 miles into her Thursday evening run along the familiar Neuse River Greenway, Raleigh mother of three Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting rampage killed five people, wounded two and frightened hundreds more in surrounding neighborhoods. Her husband, Tom Karnatz, said she died 1.9 miles short of her 7-mile goal for that day. Now, runners across the globe are finishing the final leg of the run Karnatz never got to complete. Organizing under the hashtag #RunforSue, hundreds of runners are sharing photos of their routes — often 1.9 miles (3 kilometers) to complete her run, 5.1 miles (8.2 kilometers) to mark the distance she covered or 7 miles (11.2 kilometers) to match her goal — on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to show the Karnatz family how many she inspired. Runners as far as Panama, Australia and Ireland have already dedicated their daily runs to her. The teen who killed Karnatz and four others was arrested hours after the shooting, police said. He was hospitalized after his arrest and remains in critical condition.
RALEIGH, NC
Page Six

Tom Girardi experiencing ‘further decline’ in Alzheimer’s battle

Tom Girardi’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease has worsened, a new legal filing reveals. A lawyer for the disgraced attorney filed court documents, obtained by Page Six, this week, requesting his conservatorship case be transferred to Orange County, where Girardi now resides in an assisted-living facility. “In Conservatee’s case, the Executive Director stated that Mr. Girardi was recently moved to the restricted memory care due to a further decline in his memory functions,” the documents state. Girardi, 83, told his attorney – who visited him at the facility – that he was “being well treated,” the documents state. Page Six reported in September 2021 that...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after getting locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. The acquisition of Parler would give West, legally known as Ye, control of a social media platform and a new outlet for his opinions with no gatekeeper. The question is, who will listen? Even among the new breed of largely right-wing, far-right and libertarian social apps that purport to support free speech by having looser rules and moderation, Parler’s user base is tiny — and with competition only increasing for...
The Associated Press

Semafor news site makes debut, intent on reinventing news

NEW YORK (AP) — The media organization Semafor launched on Tuesday with no less an ambition than reinventing the news story. Semafor is the brainchild of Ben Smith — former media reporter for The New York Times and, before that, former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed — and Justin Smith, ex-CEO of Bloomberg Media. Since both men — who are not related — quit their previous jobs in January, Semafor has raised $25 million and hired more than 50 staff members. Semafor’s website, with a distinctive yellow-tinged backdrop that looks like a newspaper left out in the sun, went live shortly after 6 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, with eight newsletters in place as well as an events business. “We see, and are very excited about, a big opportunity to create a new and high-quality, independent global news brand that is obsessed with solving a number of big consumer frustrations that we see in the news business, primarily polarization,” said Justin Smith, the new company’s CEO.
The Associated Press

Kanye West to buy right-wing friendly Parler

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after being booted off Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. Parlement Technologies, which owns the platform, and West, legally known as Ye, said the acquisition should be completed in the fourth quarter, but...
The Associated Press

Igor Levit back on road but post-pandemic far from normal

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Levit arrives at Carnegie Hall changed by the pandemic. “We are not on our way back to normal. I don’t think we should be on our way back to anything. There is no normal out there,” the 35-year-old pianist says, citing uncertainty around the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, energy shortages and climate change. “It’s not like we’re going through normal. So I find traveling and playing both very intense and yet incredibly rewarding. I cherish every concert I play in a way maybe I was a little bit less aware of pre-pandemic.” At Carnegie on Tuesday night, he plays Shostakovich’s 24 “Preludes and Fugues,” part of a quick U.S. tour that takes him to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Thursday and Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia, on Sunday. His new recording “Tristan” was released by Sony Classical on Sept. 9 and his book “House Concert,” written with Florian Zinnecker, is being published in English by Polity in January.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy