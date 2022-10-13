Read full article on original website
REST Fest brings four days of art, music, dance and comedy to East Austin
The free festival REST Fest is coming up October 20-23 at Austin’s George Washington Carver Museum. The event is a mixture of live music, comedy, art installations, dance, film and master classes. It’s a co-production of local arts organizations Fisterra Projects, XYZ Atlas and The Theorists. Local artist...
Austin humor writer Wendi Aarons isn’t afraid of middle school — or middle age
“I’m so embarrassed that I thought I was a failure at age 30,” Austin comedy writer Wendi Aarons told me over Zoom recently, recalling how she’d let go of her Hollywood writing dreams in her late 20s. What she didn’t realize then was just how much writing she’d do in the decades to come. Now in her 50s, Aarons is releasing her second book within four months.
Houston writer, Austin astrodynamicist among MacArthur Foundation ‘genius grant’ winners
Houston writer Kiese Laymon and University of Texas professor Moriba Jah are among the 25 recipients of the MacArthur Foundation “genius” award, announced today by the Chicago-based John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. This year the award comes with an unrestricted $800,000 prize, an increase over previous...
Austin Film Festival adds ‘Glass Onion’ as closing night film
The Austin Film Festival added another big time movie to the 2022 lineup on Monday. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” will be the closing night movie. “Glass Onion” stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson and is directed by Rian Johnson. It’s a followup to 2019’s popular “Knives Out,” featuring Craig as detective Benoit Blanc.
Making space in the ballet repertoire for non-European cultures
With a life in ballet, dancer and choreographer Alexa Capareda has long found fascination with the narratives of story ballets. Most specifically, she finds fascinating how tales from around the world bear commonalities, from the animal characters that take on human qualities to the morals, lessons, and values such stories impart.
Theater review: Jarrott Productions’ ‘The Pact’
Jarrott Production’s “The Pact” is a new dark comedy from Austin playwright Max Langert, directed by Will Gibson Douglas at the Vortex through Oct. 15. The play opens as a drama following a family of five, but the characters quickly turn the story toward the ridiculous. As...
Texas State University System hires first ever director of public art
The Texas State University System has hired Marjorie Flanagan as the system’s first director of public art. The position was created to coordinate all public art commissions for the system’s seven member institutions, a press release said. Flanagan most recently served as Interim Program Manager for the City...
The Line-up: Nine October exhibitions to see
The best and freshest of what to see in Austin galleries this month. Through Oct. 23, Northern-Southern, E. Fifth St. between Brazos & San Jacinto streets, northern-southern.com. New art by Brad Tucker is cheerfully complex, savvy, optimistic, funny, reflective, and beautiful. It no longer matters what they are; they resemble...
Austin Film Festival to host premiere of ‘Sam & Kate,’ starring Hoffman and Spacek
The Austin Film Festival announced Thursday that it will host the world premiere of “Sam & Kate,” directed by Darren Le Gallo and starring Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman, as well as their adult children, Schuyler Fisk and Jake Hoffman. The director as well as the stars will...
Deborah Roberts sues another artist, gallery for copyright infringement
Deborah Roberts, an Austin-based internationally recognized artist, has filed suit against artist Lynthia Edwards and her Brooklyn gallerist Richard Beavers, and his eponymous gallery, for copyright infringement. The civil complaint was filed Aug. 1 in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Specifically the complaint alleges...
Dance review: Ballet Austin’s ‘Taming of the Shrew’
Launching its 2022-23 season at the Long Center, Ballet Austin offers a remount of “The Taming of the Shrew,” choreographed by Stephen Mills and originally commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2004. The production offered both a chance to see one of...
Austin arts groups granted more than $1 million from the Texas Commission on the Arts
In its first round of funding for fiscal year 2023, the Texas Commission on the Arts approved 943 grants totaling over $11.6 million to nonprofits and units of government in 120 Texas cities. Grants to Austin-based organizations totaled just over $1,057,700. Austin organizations receiving more than $10,000 include:. American Short...
For its 20th anniversary, the Austin Studio Tour will feature 520 Austin artists, collaboratives, and arts spaces
This year Big Medium celebrates 20 years and 29 iterations of the Austin Studio Tour, the now combined East and West Austin Studio Tours. From Nov. 5-20, a massive 520 artists, collaboratives, art spaces and pop-up happenings will be featured. The tour started in 2002 with just 28 East Austin...
