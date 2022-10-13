Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders

The veteran signed with Washington in 2021

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network.

Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning.

"Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback would like a new home, and the Commanders have engaged in active trade talks centered around him with hopes of making that happen. There has been interest in Jackson from several teams," they wrote .

Jackson signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Commanders. He was hoping to be used as a true man-to-man cornerback and hasn't had much success in Washington's zone scheme.

The Bengals took Jackson in the first round (24th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons in Cincinnati, finishing with 150 tackles, 41 passes defensed and three interceptions in 59 games.

Jackson didn't travel to Chicago with the Commanders for Thursday night's matchup with the Bears and could be moved before the deadline.

Read the entire report here.

