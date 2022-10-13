ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

SCC to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop November 9

Southeastern Community College will offer complimentary assistance with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at its FAFSA Ready Iowa event on Wednesday, November 9. The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at both the West Burlington and Keokuk campuses. The West Burlington event will...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
Raymond E. “Skeeter” Davis

Raymond E. “Skeeter” Davis, 62, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 4 to 7 p.m. that evening. Cremation will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be directed to Becky Norton for the welfare of Skeeter’s son, Shane.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA

