Raymond E. “Skeeter” Davis, 62, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 4 to 7 p.m. that evening. Cremation will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be directed to Becky Norton for the welfare of Skeeter’s son, Shane.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO