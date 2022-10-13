Read full article on original website
SCC to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop November 9
Southeastern Community College will offer complimentary assistance with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at its FAFSA Ready Iowa event on Wednesday, November 9. The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at both the West Burlington and Keokuk campuses. The West Burlington event will...
Raymond E. “Skeeter” Davis
Raymond E. “Skeeter” Davis, 62, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 4 to 7 p.m. that evening. Cremation will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be directed to Becky Norton for the welfare of Skeeter’s son, Shane.
Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda
Michelle Rosell located at 307 E. Monroe St.) II. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING. A. Regular Board Meeting – September 20th, 2022 – Approval. B. Treasurer’s Report – Jody Fuller. C. Transfer of Funds. D. Approval of Policy # POL – 15 – Apprenticeship Program Training Reimbursement...
