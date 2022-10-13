ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Channel 11 Exclusive: Greensburg man accused of using hammer to damage cars

By Melanie Gillespie, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJIC9_0iXam96I00

A Greensburg man is in jail and facing even more criminal charges after police said Troy Konieczny smashed cars with a claw hammer and then allegedly threatened neighbors with a knife all because police say his neighbors didn’t come his party.

”He bought them some alcohol just to show them he was a good guy. When no one showed up, he began drinking himself and decided to go outside on the street with a claw hammer and smashed out all of their windows,” Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning said.

Greensburg police released video from the night it happened on West Otterman Street.

In the video, you can see the suspect waving a knife as he shouts: “I told you all to come and party or die.”

A neighbor is seen confronting him moments after police said he smashed all of those parked cars.

”One of the victims did come outside with a hockey stick in his hand to try to stop him from causing more damage. He had a knife in his hand, was wearing a jester hat and made statements, ‘You guys didn’t come to my party, I want you to die,’” Denning said.

A victim said the damage to her SUV is upward of $2,000.

”There were six vehicles with windows smashed out and various amounts of damage to each vehicle, some the side mirrors smashed out, windshields smashed out, side windows broken, dents in the doors, rear windows, considerable amount of damage to these vehicles,” Denning said.

As police were arresting the suspect for the smashing spree, they said he got upset with his neighbors for not showing up to a birthday party for his brother, whom he claimed was Jesus Christ.

”We hope to get him the help he needs so we don’t continue to (…) have issues in that neighborhood. It’s scary for the neighbors, himself and the officers,” Denning said.

Motorcycle racing star Victor Steeman dies after crash His family said Steeman was able to save five people through organ donations. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

2 people in custody after vehicle is shot up in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — Two people were taken into custody Monday after shots were fired at a vehicle in Arnold, Westmoreland County. Watch the report from Westmoreland County in the video player above. This incident happened in the area of Drey Street and Kenneth Avenue. Our crews spotted the area...
ARNOLD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler police locate missing woman

BUTLER, Pa. — UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening. A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released. ____________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are looking...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
BEAVER, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy