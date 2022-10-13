Read full article on original website
China is headhunting former British pilots to train its forces, and the UK military is desperate to stop it, officials say
A UK defense official said steps are being taken to halt Beijing's "recruitment schemes," which British media reported can come with big payouts.
French firm admits Islamic State group payments in US court
NEW YORK — (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group so that a plant in Syria could remain open, a case that the Justice Department described as the first of its kind. The company agreed to...
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats' longstanding lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were held today, 46% of registered...
