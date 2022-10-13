ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Habitat for Humanity to get nearly $1 million

By Courtney Anderson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Mayor’s Office has announced that Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis will receive nearly $1 million.

According to the mayor’s office, the Shelby County government has awarded Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis a grant for $977,000.

The mayor’s office says the funds will help “provide critical home repairs” for older homeowners who applied for the Aging in Place program for 2022.

“Housing is a vital necessity for all of us and our seniors deserve to live in a safe and healthy environment,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said. “Habitat for Humanity’s Aging in Place program keeps seniors in their homes and reduces homelessness in our community. This grant will help them provide sustainable housing for more of our elders in need.”

According to Memphis Habitat, the Aging in Place program helps with home repairs for older homeowners in Shelby and Fayette counties.

“We started the Aging in Place program in Shelby and Fayette counties because we saw a great need for sustainable housing among our older population,” said Dwayne Spencer, president and CEO of Memphis Habitat. “We are very appreciative of the additional funds we have received from Shelby County Government to continue our work to provide critical home repairs and accessibility needs for our elders.”

Memphis Habitat says the program is also designed to help improve accessibility and mobility for older homeowners. This work could include installing grab bars, installing wheelchair ramps, and widening doorways.

“We are happy to collaborate with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis to help our older residents experience sustainable living conditions. The Aging in Place program is vital to our communities, and we are happy to help Memphis Habitat meet the needs of our seniors,” said Dorcas Young Griffin, Shelby County Division of Community Services director.

Memphis Habitat says the program is currently full and will start accepting new applications in early 2023. Those who wish to apply can call the Aging in Place hotline at 901-322-3500.

You can also click here for more information on the Aging in Place program.

