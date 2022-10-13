ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Two Bull Moose Caught Sparring on New Hampshire Trail Cam

By Sean Griffin
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Two bull moose were caught sparring over a cow moose on a trail camera in New Hampshire.

Their mating season runs from mid-September through mid-October. These bulls are sparring to defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Officials say after the rut, bulls may be seen eating together to prepare for winter, so we’ll see if this pair will make up in the future. The intense footage of the massive animals fighting can be seen below.

Unlike most other deer species, moose don’t form herds. They are solitary animals aside from moose calves who remain with their mother. However, until the cow will chase the moose calf away after about 18 months, forcing it to be on its own.

Currently, moose are most common in Canada, Alaska, New England (with Maine having the most of the lower 48 states), New York State. Across the pond, most moose live in Fennoscandia, the Baltic states, Poland, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Predators of moose include wolves, bears, humans and in rare occasions, wolverines.

The moose is a browsing herbivore. They are capable of consuming many types of plant or fruit. The average adult moose needs to consume 96 megajoules (23,000 kilocalories) per day to maintain its body weight.

Moose are not grazing animals but browsers. This means that like giraffes, moose carefully select foods with less fiber and more concentrations of nutrients. Because of this, the moose’s digestive system has evolved to accommodate their relatively low-fiber diet.

‘Wildlife Enthusiast’ Pets Wild Young Bull Moose in Crazy Video

In this video below, a self-titled ‘wildlife enthusiast’ pets a wild bull moose in Québec, Canada. While we strongly discourage anyone from ever approaching a wild moose, the results in this video are stunning.

The video begins with the moose walking toward the man. It seems like the man left his vehicle to go toward the animal. However, this was obviously a rookie mistake for the self-proclaimed ‘wildlife enthusiast.’

He puts himself at incredible risk of getting trampled, gored, or even bit by the wild moose. He also potentially threatens the moose’s safety.

The video, located below, provides an up-close look at this majestic creature. However, again, don’t try this at home.

Plenty of people commented on the crazy encounter on YouTube. Most of them were telling the man that he’s lucky the incident remained peaceful.

“This guy is lucky this critter was in a good mood,” one person wrote.

“Maybe if I scratch his chin, he won’t stomp me into a pancake,” another person sarcastically wrote.

“Man’s Hella lucky to touch a moose,” one person said. “Things will trample ya and not even think twice.”

“How to lose your whole hand in seconds,” another commenter wrote.

“The moose gave him the ‘You ok, homie?’ look and left without elaborating further,” a final commenter wrote. “What a cool moose.”

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

