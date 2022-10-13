Moms For Liberty holding a meet and greet for school board candidates yesterday at Atascadero lake park. The candidates met constituents and voters in the north county. Jennifer Greniger tells KPRL they talked about reports of threats of violence in restrooms in north county middle and high schools. She says that the perpetrators are generally students who are alternating their sexual identity and visiting various restrooms.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO