Read full article on original website
Related
kprl.com
Moms For Liberty 10.17.2022
Moms For Liberty holding a meet and greet for school board candidates yesterday at Atascadero lake park. The candidates met constituents and voters in the north county. Jennifer Greniger tells KPRL they talked about reports of threats of violence in restrooms in north county middle and high schools. She says that the perpetrators are generally students who are alternating their sexual identity and visiting various restrooms.
kprl.com
French Toast For The Homeless 10.17.2022
A new program for the homeless in Paso Robles. It’s called French Toast for the Homeless. Twice a week, volunteers provide food, resources and religious material for those who need it. Volunteer Aurora Williams says the homeless need cheap places to sleep and shower.
kprl.com
Power Outage 10.17.2022
A big power outage along the coast Friday night. The outage occurred just before 11:00 Friday night. About 4800 customers lost power from Morro Bay all the way north up highway one past Ragged Point. All of Cayucos, Cambria and San Simeon lost power. A separate out occurred along highway...
kprl.com
North County Weather 10.17.2022
Partly cloudy today, highs near 83 in Paso Robles. 82 in Atascadero. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 50. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, high’s near 89 in Paso Robles. 87 in Atascadero. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour.
Comments / 1