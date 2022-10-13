Read full article on original website
Harrisburg man indicted for armed Sheetz robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
Three York men sentenced after trafficking cocaine
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Department of Justice, three York men were sentenced for trafficking cocaine. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three men from York were sentenced by the United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to a total of 120 months in prison for trafficking cocaine.
Man arrested for prescription fraud in Newville
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Yohanes Mulat Admasu, 27, was arrested for prescription fraud on Oct. 14, 2022, according to a police report. Newville Police said they responded to Big Spring Pharmacy on Oct. 5 for a reported case of prescription fraud. Police say Admasu was trying to pick up a prescription for 240 servings (a 12-day supply) of Promethazine with Codeine syrup.
Arrests made after Carlisle woman killed at New Jersey pop-up car rally
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have announced more arrests in connection with chaos during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey last month that left a Carlisle woman dead. Cape May County prosecutors and Wildwood police said one man was arrested on a riot charge and another in...
Lancaster man charged after allegedly threatening to ignite gas can indoors
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill someone by attempting to ignite a gas can indoors. Manheim Township Police responded to the 1700 block of Southport Dr. and found a man being restrained inside a home. The victim claimed Brian Gantz came into a bedroom saying he was going to kill them.
Man charged after kicking Chambersburg police officer
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was charged with assaulting a police officer during the early afternoon hours on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Robert Middaugh. Middaugh resisted arrest and resisted officers. He kicked an officer in the abdomen during this incident.
Police investigating Chambersburg burglary
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating the burglary of a business in Chambersburg. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the burglary of a business located within the 1100 block of Sheller Avenue in Chambersburg took place on Oct. 14, 2022. The business was burglarized at around 5 a.m.
Shots fired near Harrisburg school, lockdown lifted
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Foose School in Harrisburg was briefly placed into lockdown due to shots being fired nearby. According to a statement on the Harrisburg School District Facebook, the principal was notified of gunshots being fired in or near the Hall Manor housing community near the school. The...
Renovations on Kain Memorial are complete following vandalization
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kain Memorial at Lake Redman in York County was vandalized last month; however, it is now in much better shape. Renovations were in the works for the 20-year-old memorial and now they are finally complete. “What we’re really hoping is that bringing awareness...
Man killed by bulldozer in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township on Monday, Oct. 17, at around 2 p.m. after getting reports that a person was run over by a bulldozer, a police statement said. When first responders arrived at...
Central Dauphin East HS threat a ‘swatting’ hoax
(WHTM) – The Central Dauphin School District says a recent threat posted on social media was a hoax. The district says a threat posted on social media Monday evening regarding Central Dauphin East High School was determined to have been a “swatting” incident. Swatting is typically when...
Pa. inducts 5 people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania inducted five more people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman recognized a total of five inductees from York County today. Each of these inductees had one achievement in common. They all casted a ballot in every November election...
Lebanon County public library raises over $500,000
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Palmyra Public Library (PPL) recently raised $537,000 in what they called a ‘Capital Grassroots Campaign’ in order to pay off the library’s mortgage and focus instead on the programs and services they offer. Five years ago, the PPL had to move locations when the Palmyra Borough Municipal building needed replacing. […]
Shapiro makes campaign stops in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro was campaigning in the Midstate today. He stopped at some local businesses located in Lancaster City. Shapiro made stops at The Mr. Vic’s Family Styling and A Concrete Rose Book-bar, both located in Lancaster City. He stated how he believes it’s important to invest in every community’s main street.
$7.5M Franklin County home modeled after Colonial Williamsburg for sale
GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — It was built in 1997, but it looks like it came straight out of the 18th century. This home and property in Greencastle are listed for $7.5 million, according to Coldwell Banker Realty. The exterior of the home and its seven wood-burning fireplaces were built...
Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces 2 adults
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.
Waynesboro Police warns residents about gift card scams
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department is warning residents in Franklin County about an apparent gift card scam using the department’s phone number. The department says that if you receive a call from any number where someone is asking you to buy gift cards and...
Hometown Hero: McCormick Library
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Oct. 17’s hometown heroes helped reopen a Midstate library. The McCormick Library in Harrisburg was under construction in 2022, and it is about to reopen with an expanded property into the historic Haldeman Haly house. Twenty volunteers with the Rotary Club are now...
Choctoberfest held in Downtown Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people joined to celebrate Choctoberfest yesterday. It was the seventh annual Choctoberfest and it took place in Chocolate Town Square. There were many food options, vendors, specialty crafts, beer, chocolate, and live music. “We have I think 40 different vendors of food, plus...
Southgate Shopping Center officially purchased
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority (CAMA) officially completed its purchase of the Southgate Shopping Center, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. This comes as CAMA purchased the remaining balance of the shopping center, totaling $4.5 million. This purchase plan was broken into two separate phases.
