ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

Three more charged in teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County

By Joey Schneider, Liz Dowell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtcYy_0iXaiFAZ00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Federal prosecutors have charged three more people in connection with a teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County last summer.

Steven Littler, 33, Jacqueline Williamson, 33, and Tanisha Payne, 22, all face criminal charges in connection with the death. Charges were officially filed against all three on Oct. 5.

The first suspect accused in the death, William Edward Martin, 21, of St. Louis County, was charged with one count of distributing a controlled substance in the case in July.

According to court documents, Martin reportedly provided fentanyl to a 19-year-old who died after an overdose. Investigators say Martin sold fentanyl to the teen when they met in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on the evening of June 23.

Top story: Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting

Per court documents, surveillance video shows the victim getting into a BMW with Martin. A short time later, the video showed Martin reportedly dragging the teen out of the BMW and placing her in the backseat of her vehicle, where she then suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose. Police said the teen was found dead the next morning.

Investigators later discovered a safe in the suspected car containing suspected fentanyl, LSD, mushrooms, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia. Martin was subsequently arrested by police.

Williamson pleaded not guilty to charges on Oct. 11. Littler pleaded not guilty on Oct. 6. Payne is expected to turn herself in this week.

Williamson faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with the intention of dealing methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in a drug crime.

Payne is charged with the conspiracy crime and a charge of possession with intent to deal fentanyl. Littler and Williamson also face charges for death resulting from an overdose and conspiracy.

Prosecutors want Littler and Williamson held in jail until trial. Investigators say Litter and Williams have supplied Martin with fentanyl on many occasions. This includes the fentanyl in the transaction that killed the teen.

Top story: Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting

Their distribution of fentanyl “presents a lethal threat to those purchasing drugs,” according to a motion filed in federal court. The motion alleges Williamson had a firearm on July 11, when law enforcement arrived at her home, and was using drugs. Drugs were also being prepared for sale in her home.

Court documents said Littler and Williamson were also caught after arrest with more drugs hidden on them. Williamson did not tell deputy U.S. Marshals about the drugs found at the federal courthouse after her arrest.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

“Overdose deaths are the tragic consequence of someone’s greed and lack of regard for human life,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael A. Davis, head of DEA’s St. Louis Division. “With drug overdose deaths at historic highs, DEA will work relentlessly to destroy the criminal networks pouring dangerous drugs into our communities, so that they can longer cause harm to families.”

Because the victim died of illegally attained fentanyl, Martin could be facing a penalty of 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Person shot in Hazelwood domestic incident

ST. LOUIS – A person was shot in the hand Saturday in Hazelwood. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Lynn Haven. When officers arrived at the scene, a person there admitted to being the shooter and was taken into custody. Police said they found the victim at another location with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
HAZELWOOD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Crystal City man arrested and charged

(Crystal City) A Crystal City man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened police with firearms and drove his vehicle at officers at a high rate of speed. 44-year-old Charles J. Staley has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action and 3rd Degree Assault.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
advantagenews.com

Man sentenced for fatal DUI crash

A Granite City man was sentenced to 9 years in prison after he crashed his truck into a home, killing the occupant inside. 48-year-old Jonathan Beasley pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI resulting in death for the July 2021 incident, but the original plea did not include a sentencing. He was sentenced last week.
GRANITE CITY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Catawissa woman allegedly found with drugs in Eureka

A 39-year-old Catawissa woman was arrested after she was allegedly found with a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine in her jacket pocket. The woman was stopped by an officer who believed she was wanted on an outstanding warrant, Eureka Police reported. The officer saw the woman walking at about...
EUREKA, MO
recordpatriot.com

Indictment amended in Pierce's death

EDWARDSVILLE – An amended indictment was issued Thursday against a St. Louis man accused of killing Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. last year on the McKinley Bridge. Caleb L. Campbell, 23, of St. Louis, was the subject of an amended indictment last week for first degree murder, a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Young Man From Iron County Dies In Bonne Terre Prison

(Bonne Terre) A prison inmate from Belleview, who had just been sent to prison in March, has died at the prison in Bonne Terre. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be conducted to determine how Melton Spencer died on October 10th. Spencer was...
IRON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy