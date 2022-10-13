Keke Palmer looked stunning in silver for Elle’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event held at The Getty Center in Los Angeles on Monday night. Palmer put her own fashionable flair on an oversized metallic blazer dress. The boxy piece had a plunging deep V-neckline, wide lapels, dramatic side slant pockets, black ruffled cuffs and crinkled accents throughout. To take things up a notch, the “Nope” star accessorized with diamond drop earrings, a cuff bracelet and a chunky ring. Palmer’s knotless braids were swept on the side. For glam, she went with soft dewy makeup and a glossy neutral pout. When it came...

