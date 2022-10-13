Read full article on original website
Obituary: Allen Dewey Miller
Allen Dewey Miller, 80, died on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born in Chicago on December 27, 1941, to Dewey Benton Miller and Doris Elizabeth (Osborne) Miller. They lived in Bellwood, Illinois. In 1955, his parents bought a cottage on Tacoma Beach Road in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. After his father’s untimely death, Allen and his mother moved to Sturgeon Bay. Allen graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1960. Post graduate education was at Coyne Electrical School. In 1970, he married Donna Marie LeMere from Egg Harbor. Their children were Steven and Ann Miller. In 1976, Allen and Donna rescued a woman from a burning house while they were taking an after-dinner walk. For their act of heroism, they were awarded the Award of Valor from Fort Howard Paper Foundation. Donna succumbed to cancer in 1981.
Top-seeded Gibraltar Shuts Out Sevastopol
Gibraltar’s eight-player football team ended the regular season like it began by defeating intra-county rival Sevastopol. After a scoreless first quarter Friday, the Vikings took a three-touchdown lead at halftime and went on to shut out the Pioneers, 47-0, on Sevastopol’s home field. Braden Sitte was part of...
Eagles Soar Past Clippers, Remain Undefeated
Southern Door enters the WIAA playoffs as a No. 1 seed in Division 5 and the undefeated Packerland Conference champions. The Eagles closed out the regular season Friday night with a 41-0 victory over Sturgeon Bay in its Homecoming game at Memorial Field. Southern Door led 35-0 at halftime after...
Obituary: Jacqueline “Jackie” Blahnik Meister
Jacqueline Mary Meister, “Jackie” to all who knew and loved her, 91, of Sturgeon Bay, died Monday evening, October 10, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. Jackie’s life will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Institute, 4767 E. Dunn Rd., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 with Fr. Robert Stegmann as celebrant. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
