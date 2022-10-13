Allen Dewey Miller, 80, died on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born in Chicago on December 27, 1941, to Dewey Benton Miller and Doris Elizabeth (Osborne) Miller. They lived in Bellwood, Illinois. In 1955, his parents bought a cottage on Tacoma Beach Road in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. After his father’s untimely death, Allen and his mother moved to Sturgeon Bay. Allen graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1960. Post graduate education was at Coyne Electrical School. In 1970, he married Donna Marie LeMere from Egg Harbor. Their children were Steven and Ann Miller. In 1976, Allen and Donna rescued a woman from a burning house while they were taking an after-dinner walk. For their act of heroism, they were awarded the Award of Valor from Fort Howard Paper Foundation. Donna succumbed to cancer in 1981.

