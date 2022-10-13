ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Locomation furloughs staffers amid continuing national tech downturn

By Nate Doughty - Reporter
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hfqbz_0iXai5QY00

PITTSBURGH — Lawrenceville-based autonomous trucking startup Locomation Inc. has issued a series of furloughs for some of its workers amid the tech-driven downturn seen across the country over the better part of this year.

Finch Fulton, the vice president of policy and strategy at Locomation, declined to disclose how many staffers the company furloughed but noted that the roles affected by the furloughs are those “not related to the go-to-market” strategy of the company. Additionally, the roles seeing furloughs were not concentrated in any one department.

“It was targeted because we’re — in the face of everything going on with the economy and everything — we just had to reduce the company’s overall cost structure,” Fulton said. “Wherever necessary, we just had to take steps to do that. … It’s the reality that a lot of tech companies are facing.”

While those who are furloughed will no longer receive a salary from the company, they will continue to receive health care benefits from Locomation. The company will also maintain the ability to recall these workers quickly as a result of the furlough status if an opportunity to do so becomes available. Locomation doesn’t have a specific timeline on if or when these roles might return, however.

