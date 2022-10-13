Locomation furloughs staffers amid continuing national tech downturn

PITTSBURGH — Lawrenceville-based autonomous trucking startup Locomation Inc. has issued a series of furloughs for some of its workers amid the tech-driven downturn seen across the country over the better part of this year.

Finch Fulton, the vice president of policy and strategy at Locomation, declined to disclose how many staffers the company furloughed but noted that the roles affected by the furloughs are those “not related to the go-to-market” strategy of the company. Additionally, the roles seeing furloughs were not concentrated in any one department.

“It was targeted because we’re — in the face of everything going on with the economy and everything — we just had to reduce the company’s overall cost structure,” Fulton said. “Wherever necessary, we just had to take steps to do that. … It’s the reality that a lot of tech companies are facing.”

While those who are furloughed will no longer receive a salary from the company, they will continue to receive health care benefits from Locomation. The company will also maintain the ability to recall these workers quickly as a result of the furlough status if an opportunity to do so becomes available. Locomation doesn’t have a specific timeline on if or when these roles might return, however.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Social Security benefits increasing 8.7% Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income payments are adjusted annually based on the cost-of-living. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group