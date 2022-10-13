ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Footwear News

Lady Eliza Spencer Sharpens Up in Cutout Halter Top, Trousers & Heels at Golden Heart Awards 2022

Lady Eliza Spencer brought slick style to the red carpet for God’s Love We Deliver’s 2022 Golden Heart Awards in New York City. Arriving to the Glasshouse on Monday night with sister Amelia Spencer, the royal posed in a black Michael Kors Collection outfit. Hailing from Kors’ fall 2022 collection, the ensemble featured a crystal-covered halter top with a keyhole cutout bodice, tucked into a belted set of black trousers. Adding an air of ’70s drama to the outfit was a faux fur shrug, as well as a metallic silver reptilian-embossed clutch. Sparkling diamond drop earrings, a bangle bracelet and several rings...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sea Coast Echo

Billie Eilish sparks rumours she's dating rocker Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish has been pictured holding hands with rocker Jesse Rutherford. The 20-year-old pop star was seen out and about with The Neighbourhood frontman last week with snaps circulating online showing the pair with their hands clasped together as they attended the Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on Friday (10.14.22) while they were also reportedly seen having dinner together at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles on Thursday (10.13.22).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sea Coast Echo

George Clooney hails 'brave' Universal for supporting Ticket to Paradise

George Clooney says Universal were "brave" to release 'Ticket to Paradise' in cinemas. The 61-year-old actor features alongside Julia Roberts in the romantic comedy and was grateful for the studio's backing in what has been a tough time for the movie industry. George told The Hollywood Reporter: "Universal did a...
Sea Coast Echo

Jamie Lee Curtis thanks godson Jake Gyllenhaal for rebooting her Hollywood career

Jamie Lee Curtis has thanked her godson Jake Gyllenhaal for rebooting her Hollywood career. The ‘Halloween’ actress, 63, said the actor, 41, is responsible for getting her to star in the reboot of the horror franchise that made her name, which she said has led to a career renaissance.

