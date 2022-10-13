Read full article on original website
Lady Eliza Spencer Sharpens Up in Cutout Halter Top, Trousers & Heels at Golden Heart Awards 2022
Lady Eliza Spencer brought slick style to the red carpet for God’s Love We Deliver’s 2022 Golden Heart Awards in New York City. Arriving to the Glasshouse on Monday night with sister Amelia Spencer, the royal posed in a black Michael Kors Collection outfit. Hailing from Kors’ fall 2022 collection, the ensemble featured a crystal-covered halter top with a keyhole cutout bodice, tucked into a belted set of black trousers. Adding an air of ’70s drama to the outfit was a faux fur shrug, as well as a metallic silver reptilian-embossed clutch. Sparkling diamond drop earrings, a bangle bracelet and several rings...
16 Reactions About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boyband, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
Olivia Wilde Turned Heads in a Plunging Black Dress After Releasing a Statement on Former Nanny’s Allegations
Olivia Wilde‘s week, much like the rest of this year, has been messy. But, chaos aside, Wilde still managed to turned heads at the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday night. Wearing a plunging black dress, the actress-turned-director looked stunning in the anything-but-basic black gown. Earlier in the...
Sea Coast Echo
Billie Eilish sparks rumours she's dating rocker Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish has been pictured holding hands with rocker Jesse Rutherford. The 20-year-old pop star was seen out and about with The Neighbourhood frontman last week with snaps circulating online showing the pair with their hands clasped together as they attended the Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on Friday (10.14.22) while they were also reportedly seen having dinner together at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles on Thursday (10.13.22).
Sea Coast Echo
George Clooney hails 'brave' Universal for supporting Ticket to Paradise
George Clooney says Universal were "brave" to release 'Ticket to Paradise' in cinemas. The 61-year-old actor features alongside Julia Roberts in the romantic comedy and was grateful for the studio's backing in what has been a tough time for the movie industry. George told The Hollywood Reporter: "Universal did a...
Sea Coast Echo
Jamie Lee Curtis thanks godson Jake Gyllenhaal for rebooting her Hollywood career
Jamie Lee Curtis has thanked her godson Jake Gyllenhaal for rebooting her Hollywood career. The ‘Halloween’ actress, 63, said the actor, 41, is responsible for getting her to star in the reboot of the horror franchise that made her name, which she said has led to a career renaissance.
James Corden Getting Banned From A Restaurant For Being Rude Is Now A Hilarious Meme
"James Corden is banned from my mom's house."
