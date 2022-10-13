Read full article on original website
Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion
WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion
GoFundMe pages raising funds for Pulaski area bonfire burn victims
Multiple GoFundMe pages have been set up to support victims who were burned after a bonfire explosion Friday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
Obituary: Allen Dewey Miller
Allen Dewey Miller, 80, died on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born in Chicago on December 27, 1941, to Dewey Benton Miller and Doris Elizabeth (Osborne) Miller. They lived in Bellwood, Illinois. In 1955, his parents bought a cottage on Tacoma Beach Road in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. After his father’s untimely death, Allen and his mother moved to Sturgeon Bay. Allen graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1960. Post graduate education was at Coyne Electrical School. In 1970, he married Donna Marie LeMere from Egg Harbor. Their children were Steven and Ann Miller. In 1976, Allen and Donna rescued a woman from a burning house while they were taking an after-dinner walk. For their act of heroism, they were awarded the Award of Valor from Fort Howard Paper Foundation. Donna succumbed to cancer in 1981.
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly
CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at the residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove in Pulaski. Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand...
UPDATE: 5-year-old girl shot in Green Bay as PD release more information
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the situation over on Amy Street. At a press conference, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis reports at around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 Block of Amy Street regarding a shooting.
More details released on Shawano County bonfire incident, victims & witnesses asked to come forward
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Additional details regarding a Shawano County bonfire incident that left multiple people injured over the weekend have been released. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the bonfire incident that happened on October 15. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours of October 15.
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
Three Kewaunee County meat processors earn cut of state grant
Three local businesses with ties to the meat processing industry are getting assistance from a state grant. Salmon’s Meats, Otto’s Meats, and Paulie’s Chop Shop, all in Luxemburg, are among the 91 meat processors receiving up to $150,000 in matching funds from the Wisconsin Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program. The American Rescue Plan Act partly funded the $10 million program. This is the second state grant Paulie’s Chop Shop has received ahead of the opening of its new building this fall. It also received a $50,000 grant earlier this year to help fund its new butcher shop's development and construction and outfit it with new equipment.
The Feds Are Now Involved In Menominee Warehouse Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has provided updates regarding the paper pulp mill and warehouse fire in Menominee, Michigan. According to a release, measurements for air pollutants are being conducted at 30 locations surrounding the fire, including residences, schools, medical facilities and commercial properties. The...
Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants
The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
Daily Arrest Records - October 15 & 16, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, October 15 & Sunday, October 16, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Obituary: Jacqueline “Jackie” Blahnik Meister
Jacqueline Mary Meister, “Jackie” to all who knew and loved her, 91, of Sturgeon Bay, died Monday evening, October 10, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. Jackie’s life will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Institute, 4767 E. Dunn Rd., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 with Fr. Robert Stegmann as celebrant. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Top-seeded Gibraltar Shuts Out Sevastopol
Gibraltar’s eight-player football team ended the regular season like it began by defeating intra-county rival Sevastopol. After a scoreless first quarter Friday, the Vikings took a three-touchdown lead at halftime and went on to shut out the Pioneers, 47-0, on Sevastopol’s home field. Braden Sitte was part of...
Eagles Soar Past Clippers, Remain Undefeated
Southern Door enters the WIAA playoffs as a No. 1 seed in Division 5 and the undefeated Packerland Conference champions. The Eagles closed out the regular season Friday night with a 41-0 victory over Sturgeon Bay in its Homecoming game at Memorial Field. Southern Door led 35-0 at halftime after...
