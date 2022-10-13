Read full article on original website
Power Outage 10.17.2022
A big power outage along the coast Friday night. The outage occurred just before 11:00 Friday night. About 4800 customers lost power from Morro Bay all the way north up highway one past Ragged Point. All of Cayucos, Cambria and San Simeon lost power. A separate out occurred along highway...
North County Weather 10.17.2022
Partly cloudy today, highs near 83 in Paso Robles. 82 in Atascadero. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 50. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, high’s near 89 in Paso Robles. 87 in Atascadero. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour.
French Toast For The Homeless 10.17.2022
A new program for the homeless in Paso Robles. It’s called French Toast for the Homeless. Twice a week, volunteers provide food, resources and religious material for those who need it. Volunteer Aurora Williams says the homeless need cheap places to sleep and shower.
