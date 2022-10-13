Calle Walton has been on a wild ride for the last few years. In 2019, she was cast in The CW series In The Dark. Although her role was somewhat small in the beginning, she eventually became a series regular. Calle’s knack for stealing the scene every time she’s on camera has made countless viewers fall in love with her. Although In The Dark is now in its final season, Calle definitely has what it takes to build a long-lasting career in the entertainment industry. She may not have any new projects in the works at the moment, but we are hoping that lots of doors open up for her in the near future. Keep reading for ten things you didn’t know about Calle Walton.

