11 Fascinating Movie Facts That Will Blow Your Mind
Not every film production is as simple as it appears. Sometimes there are many hidden stories behind them, which provide a huge share of surprises for the audience. However, some of those make it onto the screen, while others live quietly as untold stories. So let’s find out some of those stories.
Why “Shrek 2” Is the Greatest Sequel Ever Made
Making a sequel that lives up to fans’ expectations is every director’s greatest challenge. And they’re often never as good as the original. But there’s one movie that beats all the odds – Shrek 2. Shrek 2 is one of the best sequels that has...
5 Actors Who Could Help Star Wars
Star Wars has been subjected to one opinion or another over the years, and it has a lot to do with the direction that the franchise has been taken in, or rather, the multiple directions that it’s been taken in. Back in the 70s, when this idea was first...
5 Must-See Russell Crowe Movies
With an ever-growing list of Hollywood actors, it’s easy to forget to give honor to some of its finest. Actors like Russell Crowe deserve a standing ovation for his successful film and television career. There are few actors with an impressive list of award-winning movies to their names. If...
Avatar Becomes the First Film to Pass $2.9 Billion Worldwide
Avatar makes history once again. It’s been 13 years since the first Avatar dazzled audiences onscreen. James Cameron introduced the world to Pandora through Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paralyzed Marine who must navigate through these human/Na’vi hybrids through said Avatar to gain more knowledge about the alien world. However, Jake falls in love with a Na’vi woman (Zoe Saldana) and becomes vital for the survival of her world. Now, in truth, the story itself isn’t anything special; however, Avatar ignited the 3D craze due to the tremendous and revolutionary graphics that still hold a candle to the best-looking films in the past and present.
Reasons Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer” Is a Justified Retelling Without Any Mindless Glorification
Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story came out on 21 September 2022 and has been streamed for 496.1 million hours in the first 12 days. The series is a hit, and all for good reasons. There have been various attempts at retelling the story of the real-life monster Jeffrey Dahmer. However, none immersed the audience in perspective as much as Ryan Murphy’s latest series. The story is well-told, from various perspectives, with a tad bit of creative liberty. Moreover, the plot structure makes this series a compelling watch and a nail-biting experience of witnessing a killer mind at work.
“The Sopranos” Ending Explained: Did Tony Soprano Die?
Tony Soprano is one of the greatest and most complex TV characters ever. He’s a mafia boss, but he’s also a human being with a great deal of emotional complexity, baggage, and childhood trauma. It was a great pleasure watching James Gandolfini bring this unique character to life. But did Tony Soprano die at the end of The Sopranos? What happened to him, and what does the ending of the show represent?
MCU Multiverse Saga Phase 5 Shows
Marvel almost constantly has informed its fans of the future of all aspects of its franchises, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has certainly been no different. Marvel recently attended San Diego Comic-Con and outlined the foreseeable future of the MCU from everything that has premiered after the Infinity Saga up until the end of Phase 6 in 2025. Below, we’ve detailed the MCU as a whole, but mostly the newly confirmed Multiverse Saga, and specifically the MCU Multiverse Saga Phase 5 shows.
16 Reactions About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boyband, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
15 Celebrities Who Guest-Starred on “The Office”
The Office is one of the most beloved American sitcoms of all time. And it’s still as funny, relatable, and heartwarming today as it was back then. One of the reasons why The Office will always have a special place in our hearts is the incredible cast: Steve Carell as the legendary Michael Scott, John Krasinski as the cutie-pie Jim, lovely Jenna Fisher as Pam, Rainn Wilson as the one and only Dwight, and many more.
5 Jensen Ackles Movies You Must Watch
Jensen Ackles was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 1, 1978. He is best known for his lead roles in the television series Days of Our Lives and Supernatural. When he was 4, he started modeling until he was 18, when he switched to acting. Fans drooled over him because after acting in Days of Our Lives, he won a Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Male Newcomer. In 2021, he was voted Sexiest TV Star in People’s Sexiest Man Alive: Readers’ Choice Poll. This fine man won the award twice in a row.
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Calle Walton
Calle Walton has been on a wild ride for the last few years. In 2019, she was cast in The CW series In The Dark. Although her role was somewhat small in the beginning, she eventually became a series regular. Calle’s knack for stealing the scene every time she’s on camera has made countless viewers fall in love with her. Although In The Dark is now in its final season, Calle definitely has what it takes to build a long-lasting career in the entertainment industry. She may not have any new projects in the works at the moment, but we are hoping that lots of doors open up for her in the near future. Keep reading for ten things you didn’t know about Calle Walton.
“Love, Rosie”: Is It Worth a Watch?
Love, Rosie is a movie that happened because the main characters decided not to communicate with one another properly like normal humans. Instead, the two of them decided to go on a witch hunt about how the other one felt. It shouldn’t have been that hard, I mean, they were “best friends”. But then again, we wouldn’t have a movie without that, would we? Or maybe that would have been better than sitting through Love, Rosie silently cursing your soul for picking this one out for the movie night.
Lady Eliza Spencer Sharpens Up in Cutout Halter Top, Trousers & Heels at Golden Heart Awards 2022
Lady Eliza Spencer brought slick style to the red carpet for God’s Love We Deliver’s 2022 Golden Heart Awards in New York City. Arriving to the Glasshouse on Monday night with sister Amelia Spencer, the royal posed in a black Michael Kors Collection outfit. Hailing from Kors’ fall 2022 collection, the ensemble featured a crystal-covered halter top with a keyhole cutout bodice, tucked into a belted set of black trousers. Adding an air of ’70s drama to the outfit was a faux fur shrug, as well as a metallic silver reptilian-embossed clutch. Sparkling diamond drop earrings, a bangle bracelet and several rings...
The Original Cast of Van Helsing (2004)
There has always been something weirdly special about vampire movies. It’s one aspect of the horror genre that’s sure to be a box office success with a good script. Van Helsing (2004) brought together all that’s exciting in that world of horror—Dracula, werewolves, slayers, Frankenstein’s monster, and holy water.
Legendary Actors Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver on Working Together
Kevin Kline is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood. He began his career in the film industry in 1970, and he hasn’t looked back. His career is one of pomp and circumstance, and he’s earned every bit of that. His Academy Award and his three Tony Awards are likely evidence enough to persuade even this staunchest critic that he’s done well for himself. The actor is once again working with the lovely Sigourney Weaver, and the dynamic duo is happy to be back in action on their new project. Fans, however, want to know when they worked together before and how they feel about it as so much time has passed.
James Corden Getting Banned From A Restaurant For Being Rude Is Now A Hilarious Meme
"James Corden is banned from my mom's house."
Why Heroes Need to be Kept in Check
There have been many conversations and arguments surrounding how powerful certain heroes are over the years, and it’s right that this should be so since there are times when one hero or another has been seen to cause a serious amount of damage in the name of doing the most good.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases Trailer and Featurette
We’re less than two months away from the highly-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Back in July, Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios got the world buzzing about the upcoming film with a strong teaser that reminded audiences why they loved Marvel films in the early phases. Naturally, there were some concerns about the film following the unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman. However, Coogler is one hell of a talented filmmaker, as the director started out strong with Fruitvale Station, and is one of the main reasons that the Creed franchise became such a hot commodity. The teaser had an amazing score from both Tems & Marvel’s No Woman, No Cry and Kendrick Lamar’s Alright to the tremendous and powerful speech by the always amazing Angela Bassett, the teaser showed that the film was in good hands.
Should John Stamos Join the MCU?
Most people are of the mind that John Stamos could do just about anything, and while there are likely limits to his awesomeness, it’s fair to think that he might be able to join the MCU if he were given a chance. If you think about that for a...
