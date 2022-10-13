Big 12 Basketball Preseason Poll

The Big 12 releases its 2022-23 men's basketball preseason standings

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference released its 2022-23 men's basketball preseason rankings with the Baylor Bears taking the top spot for the second consecutive season followed by Kansas, Texas, TCU and Oklahoma State and Texas Tech are tied for fifth.

West Virginia was picked ninth after finishing at the bottom last season with a 4-14 conference record.

Big 12 2022-23 Preseason Poll

1. Baylor

2. Kansas

3. Texas

4. TCU

t-5. Oklahoma State

t-5. Texas Tech

7. Oklahoma

8. Iowa State

9. West Virginia

10. Kansas State

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly