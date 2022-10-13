ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Big 12 Basketball Preseason Poll

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1rq1_0iXah9zf00

The Big 12 releases its 2022-23 men's basketball preseason standings

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference released its 2022-23 men's basketball preseason rankings with the Baylor Bears taking the top spot for the second consecutive season followed by Kansas, Texas, TCU and Oklahoma State and Texas Tech are tied for fifth.

West Virginia was picked ninth after finishing at the bottom last season with a 4-14 conference record.

Big 12 2022-23 Preseason Poll

1. Baylor

2. Kansas

3. Texas

4. TCU

t-5. Oklahoma State

t-5. Texas Tech

7. Oklahoma

8. Iowa State

9. West Virginia

10. Kansas State

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8

Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Star College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

The No. 15 team in the country is facing some major adversity as their star quarterback is now officially ruled out for the season. Prior to its game against 18th-ranked Syracuse on Saturday, NC State revealed that Devin Leary's torn pec will need to be surgically repaired. NC State quarterback...
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed

As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win

Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy