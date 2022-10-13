Read full article on original website
Fans React to Blink-182 Reuniting With Tom DeLonge
It's official. Blink-182 have confirmed that estranged band member Tom DeLonge is returning to the group, and as you might expect, the announcement has been met with plenty of response. DeLonge's career started with Blink-182, but the musician has also taken time off from the band to pursue other music,...
Jack Black Personally Serenades Young Fan With ‘School of Rock’ Classic
Jack Black showed his heartwarming kindness when the comedic actor and Tenacious D singer personally belted a classic School of Rock song for a young fan in palliative care at TrinityKids Care in Los Angeles. The streetside serenade happened Oct. 8 at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids...
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’
Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
Halestorm + Lit Drummers Launch Heavy New Band Kemikalfire
Halestorm drummer Arejay Hale has teamed up with the drummer from Lit to create an "aggressive" new project called Kemikalfire. Hale's partner-in-crime is musician Taylor Carroll, who has been behind the kit for Lit since 2018. Speaking to the "Thunder Underground" podcast, Arejay says he and Carroll are old friends....
The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Defends Lars Ulrich’s ‘Iconic’ Drumming in Reaction Video
Metallica's Lars Ulrich may be one of the more polarizing musicians in metal, but he's definitely got a supporter in The Darkness' Justin Hawkins, who decided to break down Metallica's "Sad But True" in the latest posting of his "Justin Hawkins Rides Again" reaction video series. While the video focuses...
Slayer’s Kerry King Names His Favorite Alice in Chains Song
Though Slayer and Alice in Chains come from somewhat different musical spheres, they have quite a few ties between the two of them. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of Alice's album Dirt, Slayer's Kerry King has named his favorite song by the Seattle rockers, and it's on that album. Slayer,...
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
See Sharon Osbourne Fete 70th Birthday, Dance with Ozzy in Emotional Video
Sharon Osbourne turns 70 years old today, Oct. 9, and the rock maven went all out for the occasion with a 1920s-themed Gatsby party this weekend, that turned into one big family affair. Osbourne shared photos and video from the lavish bash on social media, including snaps of daughter Kelly,...
There’s a ‘Reptilian Christian Christ Violence’ Band That Bathes Fans in Blood at Shows
Thought you knew every subgenre of heavy music? Well, how well versed are you on Reptilian Christian Christ Violence? If you're not, then perhaps the hardcore punk-leaning Cancer Christ can be your entry way, with the band starting to pick up some attention for their theatrically bizarre performances. As tipped...
WATCH: Willow Performs On ‘SNL,’ Smashes Guitar Through TV Set
If first impressions are everything, Willow made a big one on her debut solo performance as Saturday Night Live's musical guest last night, Oct. 8, with host Brendan Gleeson. Willow started with her softer side, offering up the R&B-rock fused song "curious/furious," that showed off her pitch-perfect vocals with a bit of edge as well as her impressive guitar skills. But it was the 21-year-old artist's second song on the broadcast that turned heads as she ripped into the rager track, "ur a stranger," screaming into the microphone and ending the performance by smashing the guitar she was playing into a TV screen prop on the stage. See videos of both performances below.
Someone Crowdsurfed a Baby Over to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Onstage
You'll likely never forget the first time you crowdsurfed, but you might if you were under six months old. As tends to happen, there's quite a bit of commentary over a newly surfaced video on Reddit that appears to show a baby being "crowdsurfed" to a stage for a photo op with actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
George Lynch Playing Shows Under Lynch Mob Again After Once Saying Name Was ‘Inexcusable’
Guitarist George Lynch has resumed using the Lynch Mob name while touring after previously announcing plans to retire it due to racial insensitivity. Back in 2020, the musician explained that he had planned to retire the group's name for multiple reasons. "With everything going on right now in the world, it was really sort of an epiphany moment. I just kind of woke up and said, 'You know, I think with this record, this is our swan song. I think this would be a good place to exit the stage.' We've created this bookend — answer to the first record," he explained to Audio Ink Radio, as the band was supporting the 30th anniversary of their debut record Wicked Sensation."
Alicia Taylor Talks Cherry Bombs + How Corey Taylor Asked Her Out
At this year’s Louder Than Life festival, we caught up with Cherry Bombs performer Alicia Taylor to talk about her rock and metal dance troupe, how she discovered cabaret, the ideas she bounces off Corey and Griffin Taylor and more. A former NFL cheerleader, Taylor initially loved her job,...
Horror Director John Carpenter Names His Favorite Metallica Song
Wouldn't it be cool to have something in common with one of the most renowned film directors in the horror genre? Well, there's a chance you might, as John Carpenter has named his favorite Metallica song. Carpenter, who's best-known for directing and scoring legendary horror flicks such as Halloween, The...
Our Dream Setlist for Blink-182’s First Reunion Show
The earth is healing, as Tom DeLonge has returned to Blink-182. With a massive run of tour dates just announced for 2023 and 2024, we decided to help Blink create the greatest pop-punk setlist of all time, which they are completely free to steal and use on tour. A perfect...
2022 American Music Awards Rock Categories Revealed
It was a big year for Maneskin and Imagine Dragons, as the two acts both scored four nominations when the American Music Awards nominees were revealed Thursday (Oct. 13). Each of the acts scored multiple rock category nods, with Maneskin up for Favorite Rock Artist and Favorite Rock Song ("Beggin'"), while Imagine Dragons got the trifecta with Favorite Rock Artist, Favorite Rock Song ("Enemy" with JID) and Favorite Rock Album (Mercury - Act 1).
Chris Cornell + Eddie Van Halen Nearly Collaborated on a Song Together
In the annals of "what if," a potential collaboration between Chris Cornell and Eddie Van Halen would have to be ranked among the missed opportunities we'd most like to have heard. But at least one person had a chance to hear how it might have sounded as Cornell guitarist Pete Thorn recently revealed how close the collaboration came to almost happening.
Artists Answer – What Music Did You Hate Growing Up?
Growing up, we all had strong opinions about the music we hated. At this year’s Louder Than Life festival, we asked musicians from Mastodon, Clutch, Wargasm and more about the music they couldn’t stand as a kid and if their taste has since changed. Plenty of the artists...
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Explains Social Media Break – Everyone Became a Medical Expert
Social media has become hit or miss over the last several years since it's really become popular. Some people hate it and find it toxic, while others find it to be a fun or useful tool. Godsmack frontman Sully Erna has posted on his personal Instagram for the first time in several months, and explained why he took a break from it.
