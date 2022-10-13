ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Fans React to Blink-182 Reuniting With Tom DeLonge

It's official. Blink-182 have confirmed that estranged band member Tom DeLonge is returning to the group, and as you might expect, the announcement has been met with plenty of response. DeLonge's career started with Blink-182, but the musician has also taken time off from the band to pursue other music,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Loudwire

Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’

Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Loudwire

Halestorm + Lit Drummers Launch Heavy New Band Kemikalfire

Halestorm drummer Arejay Hale has teamed up with the drummer from Lit to create an "aggressive" new project called Kemikalfire. Hale's partner-in-crime is musician Taylor Carroll, who has been behind the kit for Lit since 2018. Speaking to the "Thunder Underground" podcast, Arejay says he and Carroll are old friends....
MINNESOTA STATE
Loudwire

Slayer’s Kerry King Names His Favorite Alice in Chains Song

Though Slayer and Alice in Chains come from somewhat different musical spheres, they have quite a few ties between the two of them. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of Alice's album Dirt, Slayer's Kerry King has named his favorite song by the Seattle rockers, and it's on that album. Slayer,...
Loudwire

The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’

The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
Loudwire

WATCH: Willow Performs On ‘SNL,’ Smashes Guitar Through TV Set

If first impressions are everything, Willow made a big one on her debut solo performance as Saturday Night Live's musical guest last night, Oct. 8, with host Brendan Gleeson. Willow started with her softer side, offering up the R&B-rock fused song "curious/furious," that showed off her pitch-perfect vocals with a bit of edge as well as her impressive guitar skills. But it was the 21-year-old artist's second song on the broadcast that turned heads as she ripped into the rager track, "ur a stranger," screaming into the microphone and ending the performance by smashing the guitar she was playing into a TV screen prop on the stage. See videos of both performances below.
Loudwire

Someone Crowdsurfed a Baby Over to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Onstage

You'll likely never forget the first time you crowdsurfed, but you might if you were under six months old. As tends to happen, there's quite a bit of commentary over a newly surfaced video on Reddit that appears to show a baby being "crowdsurfed" to a stage for a photo op with actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Loudwire

George Lynch Playing Shows Under Lynch Mob Again After Once Saying Name Was ‘Inexcusable’

Guitarist George Lynch has resumed using the Lynch Mob name while touring after previously announcing plans to retire it due to racial insensitivity. Back in 2020, the musician explained that he had planned to retire the group's name for multiple reasons. "With everything going on right now in the world, it was really sort of an epiphany moment. I just kind of woke up and said, 'You know, I think with this record, this is our swan song. I think this would be a good place to exit the stage.' We've created this bookend — answer to the first record," he explained to Audio Ink Radio, as the band was supporting the 30th anniversary of their debut record Wicked Sensation."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Loudwire

Alicia Taylor Talks Cherry Bombs + How Corey Taylor Asked Her Out

At this year’s Louder Than Life festival, we caught up with Cherry Bombs performer Alicia Taylor to talk about her rock and metal dance troupe, how she discovered cabaret, the ideas she bounces off Corey and Griffin Taylor and more. A former NFL cheerleader, Taylor initially loved her job,...
Loudwire

Horror Director John Carpenter Names His Favorite Metallica Song

Wouldn't it be cool to have something in common with one of the most renowned film directors in the horror genre? Well, there's a chance you might, as John Carpenter has named his favorite Metallica song. Carpenter, who's best-known for directing and scoring legendary horror flicks such as Halloween, The...
Loudwire

Our Dream Setlist for Blink-182’s First Reunion Show

The earth is healing, as Tom DeLonge has returned to Blink-182. With a massive run of tour dates just announced for 2023 and 2024, we decided to help Blink create the greatest pop-punk setlist of all time, which they are completely free to steal and use on tour. A perfect...
Loudwire

2022 American Music Awards Rock Categories Revealed

It was a big year for Maneskin and Imagine Dragons, as the two acts both scored four nominations when the American Music Awards nominees were revealed Thursday (Oct. 13). Each of the acts scored multiple rock category nods, with Maneskin up for Favorite Rock Artist and Favorite Rock Song ("Beggin'"), while Imagine Dragons got the trifecta with Favorite Rock Artist, Favorite Rock Song ("Enemy" with JID) and Favorite Rock Album (Mercury - Act 1).
Loudwire

Chris Cornell + Eddie Van Halen Nearly Collaborated on a Song Together

In the annals of "what if," a potential collaboration between Chris Cornell and Eddie Van Halen would have to be ranked among the missed opportunities we'd most like to have heard. But at least one person had a chance to hear how it might have sounded as Cornell guitarist Pete Thorn recently revealed how close the collaboration came to almost happening.
Loudwire

Artists Answer – What Music Did You Hate Growing Up?

Growing up, we all had strong opinions about the music we hated. At this year’s Louder Than Life festival, we asked musicians from Mastodon, Clutch, Wargasm and more about the music they couldn’t stand as a kid and if their taste has since changed. Plenty of the artists...
Loudwire

Loudwire

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy