How to Change Medicare Plans — and Why You Might Want to
Medicare open enrollment starts today, but 7 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries say they don’t compare Medicare plans during this period, according to a 2021 analysis by KFF, a health policy nonprofit. That’s not great, since Medicare Advantage plans — which operate much like the private insurance you may have had through an employer — change from year to year. One of your doctors may have fallen out of network or your prescription drug prices may have gone up. And people with Original Medicare should compare...
Biden to codify abortion rights in January if Democrats keep Congress
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, under renewed pressure over high inflation with mid-term elections approaching, said on Tuesday he will sign a law to codify abortion rights in January if Democrats control the legislature next year.
Biden approval stuck at 40%, a dark sign for Democrats in midterms -Reuters/Ipsos
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Three weeks from the U.S. midterm elections, President Joe Biden's approval rating stayed close to the lowest level of his presidency as Americans worried about inflation, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found.
NY voters put crime ahead of inflation in midterm election, boosting Zeldin to within 4 points of Hochul
Likely voters in New York believe the crime epidemic is the most pressing issue heading into the midterm elections, a Quinnipiac University poll finds.
President Joe Biden Sparks Controversy After Spelling Out 'Dot' In Dot Com URL
Spelling B(iden)! President Joe Biden raised eyebrows this week after offering an impromptu spelling lesson while sharing a new government anti-fraud website aimed at preventing scams surrounding his administration’s new student loan relief plan, spelling out the word “dot” while reading the URL off a teleprompter. On Monday, October 17, the Commander-in-Chief addressed a crowd in downtown Washington D.C., where he explained the logistics of the new initiative aimed at offering Americans earning a yearly salary of less than $125,000 up to $10,000 in federal student debt forgiveness.After detailing the application process — one Biden touted as taking “less than...
