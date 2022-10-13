ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

How to Change Medicare Plans — and Why You Might Want to

Medicare open enrollment starts today, but 7 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries say they don’t compare Medicare plans during this period, according to a 2021 analysis by KFF, a health policy nonprofit. That’s not great, since Medicare Advantage plans — which operate much like the private insurance you may have had through an employer — change from year to year. One of your doctors may have fallen out of network or your prescription drug prices may have gone up. And people with Original Medicare should compare...
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden Sparks Controversy After Spelling Out 'Dot' In Dot Com URL

Spelling B(iden)! President Joe Biden raised eyebrows this week after offering an impromptu spelling lesson while sharing a new government anti-fraud website aimed at preventing scams surrounding his administration’s new student loan relief plan, spelling out the word “dot” while reading the URL off a teleprompter. On Monday, October 17, the Commander-in-Chief addressed a crowd in downtown Washington D.C., where he explained the logistics of the new initiative aimed at offering Americans earning a yearly salary of less than $125,000 up to $10,000 in federal student debt forgiveness.After detailing the application process — one Biden touted as taking “less than...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy