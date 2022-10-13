Read full article on original website
Detailed Look at the Stray Rats x New Balance 580 Collection
Sportswear brands across the board continue to make collaborations the driving force behind their business, and among them is New Balance which is arguably sitting at the top of the ranks right now in terms of partnerships. In recent memory, we’ve seen the imprint join forces with the likes of Todd Snyder and AURALEE for joint projects, and now we’re seeing it reunite with Stray Rats for another collection. Nearly a year ago we witnessed these two parties team up for a duo of 991s, and now they’re shining a light on the New Balance 580.
The New Balance 550 is Readied With "Blue Groove" Accents
New Balance’s 550 model has been on the rise and sees no signs of slowing down, gracing the feet of casual wearers across the globe. The popular sneaker has seen one colorway after another, recently displayed in a clean “White Gum” palette following a duo of suede iterations. Now, the silhouette sees a dark approach primed for any occasion.
Missoni Taps Heritage to Bridge the Gap Between Tradition and Contemporary
A simple, but essential article of clothing, the cardigan is rooted in a legacy that has transcended generations, cultures and styles. For Fall/Winter 2022, Missoni reinterprets the timeless wardrobe staple with its latest collection of the buttoned knitwear piece. Continuing the love from its founder Ottavio Missoni, who was rarely...
Mizuno Readies the Wave Prophecy LS in a Neutral Palette
Hot off the heels of its sustainably-crafted “Undyed” sneaker pack, Japanese sportswear label Mizuno is gearing up to present the latest iteration of its Wave Prophecy LS silhouette. Pulled from the brand’s extensive footwear records, the design takes inspiration from the Wavy Prophecy 8 and borrows select elements for an ultra-modern look.
JOY Objects Creates Limited-Edition Chair for Très Bien
Although newly launched, JOY Objects has been gaining much traction – seemingly in all the right places. Now, the Stockholm-based brand has been enlisted by Très Bien to create a limited-edition version of its “Chair One” in celebration of the label’s revamped space in London’s Soho.
Maharishi Teases a Reebok LT Court Collaboration
One formula that has proven to be successful for the Reebok design team is bringing in partners that will bring their own minimal-yet-tasteful touch to its classic silhouettes. We’ve seen this occur with JJJJound and its various collaborations as well as Maison Margiela and Tyrrell Winston, and now Maharishi is getting its opportunity to shine. The London-based streetwear label has been tapped to rework the Reebok LT Court in its own militaristic way.
Smiley and Reebok Reveal the Last Footwear Batch of Their 50th Anniversary Capsule
Reebok‘s repertoire of collaborative projects touches nearly every point of culture from sports to high fashion to nostalgic shows like the Power Rangers. And this fall, the brand has further expanded its catalog with new partners, one being Smiley which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. And to tap into this celebration Reebok has finally unveiled the final footwear installments of this celebratory collection.
HUF Reconnects With Nike SB for a Nostalgic Dunk Low Capsule in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
We’ve officially entered into the latter half of October, and over the course of the coming days, there will be a handsome crop of sneaeker launches lined up so we took the liberty of rounding up the best ones. New styles from brands like. , Jordan Brand, Reebok and...
VEJA and Marni Reconnect for Scribble-Colored Sneakers
Following its joint series with Rick Owens, VEJA debuted its first capsule with Italian fashion house Marni earlier this year. The playful design sees VEJA’s low-top V10 and high-top V15 silhouettes covered in colorful scribbles across the top panels and laces. The upcoming FW22 offerings maintain the same DIY...
Nick Holiday Just Wants To Build His World
From stealing hoodies in St. Louis to traveling the world with bags of self-designed tour merch, Nick Holiday has always loved clothes and as BROCKHAMPTON’s stylist, you have to be pretty good at it. For the latest installment of HYPEBEAST Diaries, we caught up with streetwear-oriented creative to learn just how it all came together.
New Balance Made in U.K. Prepares Muted 920 and 991 Pack
New Balance’s British Flimby-based factory has powered through 40 years of quality releases, crafting various premium silhouettes that stand alone. As the base celebrates its anniversary, New Balance is promoting several kicks to keep an eye on. Following the arrival of a minimalistic 1500, the imprint’s Made in U.K. line sees a muted pack featuring the 920 and 991.
Find Peak Comfort in Peak Performance's Helium Down Slippers
Peak Performance channels its signature Helium series of outerwear in a new pair of house slippers. As one of the outdoor company’s best sellers for 10 years, the Helium series sees 700 fill power down (90% down/10% feathers) made with lightweight polyamide fabric quilted in the brand’s iconic Helium pattern.
Goods & Services Launches Made-To-Order Shoe Program
Goods & Services are known for the custom Air Jordan 1s, Air Force 1s, Birkenstocks and more that come out of their atelier in downtown Los Angeles, but they’re dipping their toes into the world of original footwear design with a brand-new bespoke made-to-order program. The three-cobbler team is offering two original footwear designs — one a sneaker made of upcycled military surplus garments that’s named the MS01, the other a custom mule — each of which is made entirely by hand and features a Blake stitched construction so it can be resoled as many times as the wearer desires.
Nike Presents a New Air Force 1 With Brown Hairy Suede
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and revitalizing them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations and to simply, keep its fans engaged and interested. And while there are plenty of silhouettes that are receiving the same treatment — such as the Dunk Low — there’s one particular sneaker that can be easily reworked and improved: the Air Force 1. With this in mind, Nike has just presented a new addition to the AF1 family and it is coming with brown hairy suede and green accents.
Todd Snyder Presents New Balance 237 "City Gym"
Todd Snyder and New Balance reconnect once again for a limited-edition take on the New Balance 237, a contemporary reinterpretation of NB’s ’70s running heritage. The pairs revisit an era when workout clothes were predominately gray on gray, and are given the name “City Gym,” after Snyder’s first pop-up on NYC’s Elizabeth Street with Champion.
The New Balance 2002R "Vibrant Apricot" Receives Gradient Medial Logos
Recognized as one of New Balance’s most popular models, the 2002R has hit the streets in various reimagined designs. From the torn “Protection Pack” to AURALEE’s “Yellow beige” rendition, the model continues its trip to the top with a new in-line “Vibrant Apricot” colorway.
Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Teams Up With Deadfellaz for a Limited-Edition Halloween Merch Drop
Spooky season is upon us! And just in time for the Halloween scaries, Steve Aoki and his Dim Mak brand have teamed up with Deadfellaz for a limited-edition Halloween merch drop. Featured in the exclusive capsule collection is a range of items including a custom varsity jacket, T-shirts, hoodies and...
Official Look at the adidas YEEZY 500 High "Taupe Black"
While 2022 has treated YEEZY fans to plenty of new and re-released looks on silhouettes such as the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2, the adidas YEEZY 500 High has remained quiet. Events such as YEEZY Day 2022 came and went without any action for the high-top, however, its low-top counterpart did see some shine in the first half of the year. Now, it is time for the YEEZY 500 High to make its return, just in time for fall and its cold weather.
Take a Look at New Balance’s World Cup-Ready Furon V7 and Tekela V4 Football Boots
New Balance has just presented a new line of football boots ready for the World Cup. And while the sportswear giant is always supplying new additions to its football roster on its own accord, the Boston-born label isn’t afraid of collaboration. For example, New Balance recently teamed up with Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling for a limited edition version of the Furon V7 that celebrated the England international’s “route to success.” Also, NB just connected with U.K. rap star Dave and Stone Island for a special edition football jersey for Dave’s Santan Cup tournament.
Take a Closer Look at the 19 Pharrell Williams-Owned Jacob & Co. Diamond Pieces Headed to JOOPITER
Pharrell Williams‘ “Son of a Pharaoh” JOOPITER has just released its full list of lots set for auction. Out of the 52 personal items, 19 are diamond pieces from P and Jacob & Co. Some of the most iconic pieces of diamond jewelry — artifacts of hip-hop and pop-culture history — are now for sale.
