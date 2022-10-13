Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga's Tape Covered Hourglass Handbag Sported by Kim Kardashian Is Now Available
Kim Kardashian turned heads when she showed up at Balenciaga‘s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week show wrapped in bright yellow/black tape, topping off her outfit with a matching bag. Originally believed to be a custom accompaniment for her look, Balenciaga has now made the striking bag available. The “Hourglass...
hypebeast.com
Maharishi Teases a Reebok LT Court Collaboration
One formula that has proven to be successful for the Reebok design team is bringing in partners that will bring their own minimal-yet-tasteful touch to its classic silhouettes. We’ve seen this occur with JJJJound and its various collaborations as well as Maison Margiela and Tyrrell Winston, and now Maharishi is getting its opportunity to shine. The London-based streetwear label has been tapped to rework the Reebok LT Court in its own militaristic way.
hypebeast.com
Smiley and Reebok Reveal the Last Footwear Batch of Their 50th Anniversary Capsule
Reebok‘s repertoire of collaborative projects touches nearly every point of culture from sports to high fashion to nostalgic shows like the Power Rangers. And this fall, the brand has further expanded its catalog with new partners, one being Smiley which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. And to tap into this celebration Reebok has finally unveiled the final footwear installments of this celebratory collection.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the 19 Pharrell Williams-Owned Jacob & Co. Diamond Pieces Headed to JOOPITER
Pharrell Williams‘ “Son of a Pharaoh” JOOPITER has just released its full list of lots set for auction. Out of the 52 personal items, 19 are diamond pieces from P and Jacob & Co. Some of the most iconic pieces of diamond jewelry — artifacts of hip-hop and pop-culture history — are now for sale.
hypebeast.com
Find Peak Comfort in Peak Performance's Helium Down Slippers
Peak Performance channels its signature Helium series of outerwear in a new pair of house slippers. As one of the outdoor company’s best sellers for 10 years, the Helium series sees 700 fill power down (90% down/10% feathers) made with lightweight polyamide fabric quilted in the brand’s iconic Helium pattern.
hypebeast.com
The North Face and KAWS Ready Second Collaboration
Following the drop of an expansive collaboration at the top of the year, The North Face and KAWS have come together once again for another team-up. Centered around celebrated styles, the celebrated American artist offers his latest reimagination of functional wares and accessories with his disruptive visual style. The second...
hypebeast.com
thisisneverthat's Latest Collaboration Celebrates the Grateful Dead
After delivering athletic basics with Champion and graphic-heavy pieces with Pokémon, thisisneverthat now works with the cult-favorite psychedelic rock band, Grateful Dead, for a special-edition capsule. Established in the San Francisco Bay Area in the ’60s, Grateful Dead are known as “the pioneering Godfathers of the jam band world,” boasting an eclectic style that fuses far-reaching elements from blues and folk to country and reggae.
hypebeast.com
Rough Crafts Presents Custom Harley-Davidson "Asphalt Glider"
Taipei-based shop Rough Crafts, headed by Winston Yeh, has debuted an all-new build based on the Harley-Davidson Softail dubbed the “Asphalt Glider.” Fittingly described by Bike Exif as “Black, Menacing, and Muscular,” the one-of-one creation arrives in the brand’s definitive monochromatic black paintwork boasting a medley of textures, fitted parts, and finishes.
Lady Eliza Spencer Sharpens Up in Cutout Halter Top, Trousers & Heels at Golden Heart Awards 2022
Lady Eliza Spencer brought slick style to the red carpet for God’s Love We Deliver’s 2022 Golden Heart Awards in New York City. Arriving to the Glasshouse on Monday night with sister Amelia Spencer, the royal posed in a black Michael Kors Collection outfit. Hailing from Kors’ fall 2022 collection, the ensemble featured a crystal-covered halter top with a keyhole cutout bodice, tucked into a belted set of black trousers. Adding an air of ’70s drama to the outfit was a faux fur shrug, as well as a metallic silver reptilian-embossed clutch. Sparkling diamond drop earrings, a bangle bracelet and several rings...
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents a New Air Force 1 With Brown Hairy Suede
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and revitalizing them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations and to simply, keep its fans engaged and interested. And while there are plenty of silhouettes that are receiving the same treatment — such as the Dunk Low — there’s one particular sneaker that can be easily reworked and improved: the Air Force 1. With this in mind, Nike has just presented a new addition to the AF1 family and it is coming with brown hairy suede and green accents.
hypebeast.com
Jeremy Olson’s "Monsters" go on Show at Unit London
Exploring an “imminent catastrophe” through the lens of sci-fi and horror movies. In the work of Jeremy Olson, the turbulent times we’re living through – be it societally, politically, economically, or environmentally – are consistent themes. Teamed with a life-long interest in sci-fi and horror, the Brooklyn-based artist translates these concepts into a series of otherworldly beings, which are set to go on show at Unit London this week.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the adidas YEEZY 500 High "Taupe Black"
While 2022 has treated YEEZY fans to plenty of new and re-released looks on silhouettes such as the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2, the adidas YEEZY 500 High has remained quiet. Events such as YEEZY Day 2022 came and went without any action for the high-top, however, its low-top counterpart did see some shine in the first half of the year. Now, it is time for the YEEZY 500 High to make its return, just in time for fall and its cold weather.
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Stray Rats x New Balance 580 Collection
Sportswear brands across the board continue to make collaborations the driving force behind their business, and among them is New Balance which is arguably sitting at the top of the ranks right now in terms of partnerships. In recent memory, we’ve seen the imprint join forces with the likes of Todd Snyder and AURALEE for joint projects, and now we’re seeing it reunite with Stray Rats for another collection. Nearly a year ago we witnessed these two parties team up for a duo of 991s, and now they’re shining a light on the New Balance 580.
hypebeast.com
HUF Reconnects With Nike SB for a Nostalgic Dunk Low Capsule in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
We’ve officially entered into the latter half of October, and over the course of the coming days, there will be a handsome crop of sneaeker launches lined up so we took the liberty of rounding up the best ones. New styles from brands like. , Jordan Brand, Reebok and...
hypebeast.com
Mansory's New Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon Custom Features Suicide Doors and a 900-Horsepower Engine
The automotive customization masterminds at Mansory have tweaked and tinkered with everything from McLarens to Ferraris and are even responsible for Drake’s infamous Chrome Hearts Rolls-Royce, but one of their favorite canvases is Mercedes-Benz’s boxy G Wagon, a tanklike SUV that they’ve just tricked out with suicide doors. A new customization option that the German outfit says gives the G-Wagon an “exclusive, extraordinary look,” the suicide doors are also accompanied by an upgraded engine and much more.
hypebeast.com
Closer Look at Art Features in Hypebeast Magazine 30: The Frontiers Issue
We spotlight the work of Alfonso Gonzalez Jr., Ben Ganz and Olaolu Slawn. HYPEBEAST Magazine is back and to celebrate 30 issues, we go on a deep dive into cultural mainstays, such as Nike and Nigo, along with spotlighting the next frontier of creative talent shaking up the status quo.
hypebeast.com
Duck Down Records x Supreme Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of its latest collaboration with The North Face, Supreme is returning to deliver a range with Duck Down Records for the season. Serving as the latest installment of its major collaboration series of the season, the upcoming special range celebrates the New York City-based independent hip-hop label founded by Drew “Dru-Ha” Friedman and Kenyatta “Buckshot” Blake back in 1995. A staple of East Coast hip-hop’s mid-90s resurgence, the label is heralded for its defiant independent ethos.
hypebeast.com
Mizuno Readies the Wave Prophecy LS in a Neutral Palette
Hot off the heels of its sustainably-crafted “Undyed” sneaker pack, Japanese sportswear label Mizuno is gearing up to present the latest iteration of its Wave Prophecy LS silhouette. Pulled from the brand’s extensive footwear records, the design takes inspiration from the Wavy Prophecy 8 and borrows select elements for an ultra-modern look.
hypebeast.com
Goods & Services Launches Made-To-Order Shoe Program
Goods & Services are known for the custom Air Jordan 1s, Air Force 1s, Birkenstocks and more that come out of their atelier in downtown Los Angeles, but they’re dipping their toes into the world of original footwear design with a brand-new bespoke made-to-order program. The three-cobbler team is offering two original footwear designs — one a sneaker made of upcycled military surplus garments that’s named the MS01, the other a custom mule — each of which is made entirely by hand and features a Blake stitched construction so it can be resoled as many times as the wearer desires.
hypebeast.com
JOY Objects Creates Limited-Edition Chair for Très Bien
Although newly launched, JOY Objects has been gaining much traction – seemingly in all the right places. Now, the Stockholm-based brand has been enlisted by Très Bien to create a limited-edition version of its “Chair One” in celebration of the label’s revamped space in London’s Soho.
Comments / 0