Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nowhabersham.com
Dolores Brooks Orr
Dolores Brooks Orr, age 78, of Cornelia, Georgia formerly of East Point, Georgia passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Mrs. Orr was born on January 16, 1944, in Milledgeville, Georgia to the late Grady and Mildred Allen Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, M.C. Orr; and her son, Timothy Orr.
nowhabersham.com
Person fatally injured in fall on Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person who was fatally injured Sunday on Yonah Mountain. Around 6 p.m. on October 16, first responders were dispatched to the mountain northeast of Cleveland to assist in a search and rescue effort. It turned into a recovery operation after the person, who has not been identified, succumbed to their injury, says White County Public Safety Public Information Officer Bryce Barrett.
nowhabersham.com
Bruce L. Rodgers
Bruce L. Rodgers, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Bruce was born in Clayton County, Georgia on April 29, 1942. He resided in Chamblee, Georgia after marrying his Angel of 54 years Sue Berta in 1968. After retiring from Marta Transit in 1996 he moved to Homer, Georgia.
nowhabersham.com
Sara Wright
Sara Frances Wright, age 98, of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born on June 24, 1924, in Franklin County, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Frannie Douglas Smith. In 1943, Sara moved to Commerce and there she met her husband, James Wright. James went into the military later that year, which caused him to move to Pennsylvania and Sara followed. On December 3, 1943, they married and began traveling throughout the US due to James’ military duties, including Alabama, Missouri, and Oklahoma. James was deployed overseas, so Sara moved to Atlanta to be closer to family. When James was discharged in 1945, they both began working in Atlanta for a while before moving back home to Commerce. In 1947, Sara gave birth to their first son and in 1950, to their second son. While in Commerce, she was an active member of Commerce First Methodist Church. James was offered a job in 1955 in Cornelia, hence the relocation. Sara began working at First National Bank for a few years before becoming the lunchroom manager at Cornelia High School for ten years. After her managerial position ended, she had a catering service. She opened and operated the Cornelia Sports Card Shop at age 67 and finally retired at 93. She became a member of Cornelia First Methodist Church, where she managed the kitchen, was active in the Youth Club, was a member of the Official Board and the Methodist Women’s Club. They decided to join Level Grove Baptist Church in 1968, and she once again became active there as treasurer of her Sunday School Class until her health no longer allowed.
nowhabersham.com
Toby Scott Edwards
Toby Scott Edwards, age 49, of Alto, Georgia passed away on October 11, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535. Telephone: 706-778-1700.
nowhabersham.com
Eva Beth Beck
Eva Beth Beck, 85, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia (706/778-8668) is in charge of arrangements.
nowhabersham.com
Cheryl Arlene Bray
Ms. Cheryl Arlene Bray, 65, passed away on October 16th in her home in Cornelia, Georgia after a long struggle with cancer. Her funeral will be held privately at the Jackson Family Cemetery on October 27th. Ms. Bray was born on January 31st, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was baptized...
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville City School System hires armed guards for schools
There are 10 new security guards on duty in the Gainesville City School System. Each elementary and middle school has been assigned its own armed guard with two assigned to Gainesville High School. The guards come from a variety of backgrounds with a combined 296 years of experience from law...
nowhabersham.com
Grave rededication held for War of 1812 veteran
A recent ceremony at the Old Clarkesville Cemetery honored the service of a War of 1812 veteran. Hosted on Sept. 25 by the National Society United States Daughters of 1812, General John Baytop Scott Chapter, members of several other organizations were in attendance, including the Tomochichi Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution; Jamestowne Society-First Georgia Company; National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century; Bartram Trail of the Georgia State Society Daughters of the American Colonists; Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard; Georgia Branch National Society Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims.
nowhabersham.com
Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
nowhabersham.com
Caleb Fermin Andres
Infant, Caleb Fermin Andres, went to rest in Jesus on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at age 3 weeks. Born on September 25, 2022, Caleb is the son of Hugo and Latisha Andres. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Cornelia Hispanic Seventh-Day Adventist Church / Iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Día Hispana de Cornelia at 323 Yates Street, Cornelia, Georgia 30531. Pastor Adalberto Gomez will officiate. Interment will follow in the Level Grove Cemetery.
nowhabersham.com
John “Clayton” Burrell
John “Clayton” Burrell left this world to go to his heavenly home in the early morning of Thursday, October 13, 2022. Clayton was born on March 5, 1962. He grew up on Galloway Street in Cornelia, Georgia, with his parents, Clay and Ruby Burrell. He was a loving husband, daddy, and “shoppa.”
nowhabersham.com
Early voting begins Oct. 17
Early in-person voting in Georgia begins Monday. Polls will open across the state for voters who want to get a jump start on the midterms and avoid expected long lines at the polls. This year’s election features statewide races for governor and lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state, and...
nowhabersham.com
Richard Joseph “Rick” Plummer
Richard Joseph “Rick” Plummer, age 76, of Cornelia, Georgia, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. Mr. Plummer was born on May 10, 1946, in Concord, North Carolina to the late Joseph Clarence and Maudie Plummer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 27 years, Bertha Plummer siblings, Larry, Perry, Cleo, and Doug; and his loving dog of 19 years, Buddy. Mr. Plummer was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War and becoming a Purple Heart Recipient for his injuries sustained during action in 1967. Richard was an avid NASCAR fan and enthusiast having worked on two NASCAR teams building engines back in the 1970s. This led to him becoming head mechanic for National Car Rental, where he retired with over 20 years of service. Rick was an avid fan of anything sports related. He was an avid pet lover, spending much time with his dogs. Rick was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and loved spending time with his family.
nowhabersham.com
Kimberly “Kim” Michele Jones
Kimberly “Kim” Michele Jones, age 50, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. Ms. Jones was born on February 26, 1972, in Stephens County, Georgia to Richard and Gail Wade Jones, of Demorest. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Grady and Pauline Wade; paternal grandparents, Billie and Barbara Jones; and uncle, Kenneth Paul Jones.
nowhabersham.com
Athens cyclist dies weeks after getting hit by SUV
A 68-year-old Athens man who was injured when an SUV hit him while he was out riding his bicycle has died. On October 14, Athens-Clarke County police were notified that Carey Maxey passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained in the wreck on September 22. At approximately...
nowhabersham.com
Mother and son arrested in Florida, charged with burglarizing Sky Valley Post Office
A mother and son are awaiting extradition to Georgia to face charges tied to a recent break-in at the Sky Valley Post Office in Rabun County. Law enforcement arrested 46-year-old Stefini Joi Kirkland-Murphy and 24-year-old Austyn Christopher Kirkland in Pinellas County, Florida. The mother and son face multiple charges including...
nowhabersham.com
What’s on my ballot?
Should Georgia taxpayers have to pay state officeholders who are suspended from their jobs after being indicted for felonies?. Should local governments and school boards be allowed to grant temporary tax relief to those whose property is damaged or destroyed in a nationally declared disaster area?. Should the state grant...
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured five people
A driver who fled from the scene of a serious traffic collision on U.S. 129/Athens Highway just before 9 p.m. Saturday faces a long list of criminal charges. Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Jose Luis Muniz, 19, of Gainesville on Sunday, Oct. 16, several hours after the two-vehicle crash on Athens Highway at Smallwood Road. The HCSO Accident Investigation Unit made an initial determination that Muniz was traveling south on Athens Highway in a BMW passenger car when he struck a Honda Odyssey minivan that was turning left from Smallwood Road onto Athens Highway.
nowhabersham.com
Freeze Warning/Watch issued for North Georgia
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning overnight Monday until Noon Tuesday for much of North Georgia. The warning covers an area, generally, north of Chattooga County in Northwest Georgia east to Rabun County. The warning is in effect from 2AM to 11AM tonight for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,...
Comments / 0