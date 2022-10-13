Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
KFYR-TV
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot is the most expensive place to live in North Dakota. The average Minot household pays $2,515 a month for bills, including utilities, auto loans, and cable bills. That’s according to the bill pay service Doxo. According to the company’s research, average household expenses in...
trfradio.com
Semi Jackknifes on Mud Covered Road
Minor injuries reported after a semi jackknifed in Polk County Friday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Jonathan Smith, of Mayville, North Dakota sustained minor injuries when the semi he was driving left the roadway near the intersection of County Road 21 and 400th Ave Northwest. According to the report the road was covered in mud from a nearby field at the time of the accident reported around 7:30am.
A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”
The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
valleynewslive.com
New Cass County K9 ready to hit the streets
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing in ceremony for the newest K9 deputy. After thorough training, K9 Griggs is ready to be deployed in field services. Griggs and his handler Deputy Jacob Murray recently returned from Iowa where they had...
valleynewslive.com
Retired Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office is saddened by the passing of retired Sergeant Bob Thompson. He died Friday at home with his family at the age of 63. Bob started working for the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department in September 1980....
valleynewslive.com
Walsh County man arrested for terrorizing for allegedly pointing a gun at kids
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rick Lee Guderjahn, of Hoople, was arrested and charged for terrorizing after he allegedly pointed a gun at two children. Court documents revealed that, on October 12, two juveniles noticed Guderjahn standing in his garage pointing a shotgun at them. One of the minors...
valleynewslive.com
Jamestown Public School District using “swatting” cases as learning opportunities
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - The Jamestown Public School District is debriefing and analyzing all levels to learn from the recent “swatting” incident that occurred Oct. 13. “Swatting” is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch...
KFYR-TV
Multi-state hydrogen hub to bring more energy diversity to North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is partnering with three other states to develop a multi-state hydrogen hub. The Heartland Hydrogen Hub will create clean hydrogen from various sources in North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The hub is seeking a federal grant to help fund the project. North Dakota Director of Economic Development Rich Garman says this is an exciting project that can further diversify the state’s energy portfolio.
The Most Misspelled Word In North Dakota & Other States
Each state has its own particular word that it struggles with
trfradio.com
Semi Driver Cited Following Train Collision
Polk County authorities say a semi driver failed to yield in a collision involving a train Friday in Crookston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the semi driven by David Lietz of Harwood, North Dakota failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by a Minnesota Northern Railroad Train near the intersection of County Road 9 and Highway 75 south of American Crystal Sugar. Officials say the train was traveling at a slow speed. No injuries reported.
valleynewslive.com
ND military museum partnership announced
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum will be getting a new addition. The State Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard have signed an agreement to create a North Dakota military museum. The idea of the museum has been talked about for 30...
What Is The Most Dangerous Job In North Dakota?
You Couldn't Pay Me Enough Money To Do That
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS SWAT TEAM RESPONDS TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCIDENT IN CROOKSTON
On Sunday, October 16, the Grand Forks SWAT team responded to a domestic violence incident on Leonard Ave in Crookston, near the junkyard on the south side of town. There was a report of a woman injured and many weapons in the home. One man was taken into custody after the SWAT team arrived and resolved the issue.
valleynewslive.com
Hunters are reminded to keep safety in mind this season
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hunting is a Midwest family tradition for most but hunters are reminded to keep safety in the forefront of their mind while out in the fields, blinds, or stands. Biologist with North Dakota Game and Fish, Doug Leier said there are 10 commandments for...
Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94
A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.
KNOX News Radio
Semi hits train in Polk County
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says the accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 9/KT and Highway 75. Authorities say the semi failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by passing train cars. The train was traveling at a slow speed.
Lets Begin. Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names (Part 1 of 11)
They'll keep coming...keep checking back, you'll be surprised to learn something in your backyard that you never really knew before...
What is the Miniwashitu? North Dakota’s little-known river monster
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With Halloween on the horizon, plenty of people find this as the perfect opportunity to tell scary stories. Tales of the paranormal are always at the front and center around this time of year — but why tell tales of ghosts when there could be real-life beasts of terror nearby? The […]
Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M magazine scam that targeted Minnesota elderly
A Florida woman who is one of 60 people charged in a $300 million nationwide magazine fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to her role, accepting responsibility from defrauding thousands of Americans of $86 million of the total. Rhonda Jean Moulder, 62, of Cape Coral, was among those involved in a...
