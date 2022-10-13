ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested

(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
BARNESVILLE, MN
KFYR-TV

Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot is the most expensive place to live in North Dakota. The average Minot household pays $2,515 a month for bills, including utilities, auto loans, and cable bills. That’s according to the bill pay service Doxo. According to the company’s research, average household expenses in...
MINOT, ND
trfradio.com

Semi Jackknifes on Mud Covered Road

Minor injuries reported after a semi jackknifed in Polk County Friday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Jonathan Smith, of Mayville, North Dakota sustained minor injuries when the semi he was driving left the roadway near the intersection of County Road 21 and 400th Ave Northwest. According to the report the road was covered in mud from a nearby field at the time of the accident reported around 7:30am.
POLK COUNTY, MN
SuperTalk 1270

A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”

The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

New Cass County K9 ready to hit the streets

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing in ceremony for the newest K9 deputy. After thorough training, K9 Griggs is ready to be deployed in field services. Griggs and his handler Deputy Jacob Murray recently returned from Iowa where they had...
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Retired Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office is saddened by the passing of retired Sergeant Bob Thompson. He died Friday at home with his family at the age of 63. Bob started working for the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department in September 1980....
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Multi-state hydrogen hub to bring more energy diversity to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is partnering with three other states to develop a multi-state hydrogen hub. The Heartland Hydrogen Hub will create clean hydrogen from various sources in North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The hub is seeking a federal grant to help fund the project. North Dakota Director of Economic Development Rich Garman says this is an exciting project that can further diversify the state’s energy portfolio.
MINNESOTA STATE
trfradio.com

Semi Driver Cited Following Train Collision

Polk County authorities say a semi driver failed to yield in a collision involving a train Friday in Crookston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the semi driven by David Lietz of Harwood, North Dakota failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by a Minnesota Northern Railroad Train near the intersection of County Road 9 and Highway 75 south of American Crystal Sugar. Officials say the train was traveling at a slow speed. No injuries reported.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

ND military museum partnership announced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum will be getting a new addition. The State Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard have signed an agreement to create a North Dakota military museum. The idea of the museum has been talked about for 30...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Hunters are reminded to keep safety in mind this season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hunting is a Midwest family tradition for most but hunters are reminded to keep safety in the forefront of their mind while out in the fields, blinds, or stands. Biologist with North Dakota Game and Fish, Doug Leier said there are 10 commandments for...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Semi hits train in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says the accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 9/KT and Highway 75. Authorities say the semi failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by passing train cars. The train was traveling at a slow speed.
POLK COUNTY, MN

