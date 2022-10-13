ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Eater

Here's Why a Glen Park Grocery Store Is Attracting Tons of Rats and Birds

Canyon Market in Glen Park closed temporarily at the end of September due to a rat infestation. Owner Janet Tarlov let her customers know the shop attracts a huge amount of birds and rats, due to a local who dumps birdseed in the neighborhood — Tarlov says she typically cleans up 15 to 30 pounds of birdseed at a time. “And I had to do this multiple times a day,” Tarlov told ABC 7 News. Tarlov spoke with the woman the neighborhood has dubbed “Birdseed Lady” when she caught her in the act, but the animal feeder allegedly spit on Tarlov in response. Animal-related damages to the store are now close to $100,000, Tarlov says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftimes.com

5 reasons San Francisco is the best city on the west coast

San Francisco is America’s most exciting city. Its attractive beauty attracts people from all over the globe. Millions of people visit San Francisco every year. Readers of Conde Nast Traveler have voted San Francisco as one of America’s favorite cities year after year. San Francisco is known for its unique culture, fantastic scenery, unusual climate, and amazing city. It also has excellent food and friendly people. There are many things to do in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco prepares for next big earthquake

A team of San Francisco firefighters spent Saturday morning with citizens preparing for the next big earthquake. The team was identified by green helmets and vests that read “NERT,” also known as, Neighborhood Emergency Response Teams. KTVU's James Torrez reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 displaced after crews contain apartment building fire in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews responded to a 1-alarm fire at an apartment building Saturday night, the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) announced on Twitter. Multiple victims were “trapped” inside as a rescue was in progress. As of 7:30 p.m., the fire is contained, and no injuries were reported. One person was displaced, and SFFD […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomasun.com

Mattson's latest; homeless shelter update; Charlie Brown vs. gravity, and more

The way he continues to acquire Sonoma Valley land and buildings, Ken Mattson is going to need a bigger Monopoly board. The latest acquisition is Duggan’s Mission Chapel on West Napa Street, reportedly for some $6.5 million. The venerable funeral home was founded by the Duggan family in 1889. But many of Mattson’s 80+ acquisitions are either shut down (General’s Daughter), stand empty (Church Mouse, the old Cocoa Planet) or never get started, such as the undelivered promises of the Lanning parcel and Boyes Food Center. Perhaps the purchase of a funeral home is apt, since the Mattson portfolio is seemingly where building projects go to die.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
puravidamoms.com

Best Restaurants in San Jose (for Families)

This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you want to taste the best Costa Rican dishes, San Jose has a vibrant culinary scene offering a wide variety of dining options for the whole family. But with so many choices, where exactly do you go? Here are my recommendations for some of the best restaurants in San Jose Costa Rica to get you started.
SAN JOSE, CA
GV Wire

SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents

A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
FRESNO, CA

