Why There Can Be So Many Different Prices For The Same Hotel Room
We’ve all been there. Say you’re looking for a room at the Hilton Orlando. You’re going to be there for 5 nights, and it’s a last-minute trip; say, for about a week from now. You want a room with two queen-sized beds for your family of four. You don’t care about the view, so a standard room is fine. You don’t have enough points, so you’ll be paying cash. You’re not a member of their loyalty program (you should be! It’s free and you get cool benefits for it!). And let’s say you also don’t have access to any sort of special discounts.
Airplane Art – British Airways Airbus A380 final approach to Chicago O’Hare International Airport
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a British Airways Airbus A380 on final approach to Chicago O’Hare International Airport as it completes the transatlantic journey from London Heathrow Airport. British Airways operates a fleet of 12 Airbus...
Delta SkyMiles Program Changes Next Year
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Delta Air Lines announced that the SkyMiles Program will undergo several changes beginning January 1, 2023. Delta will be increasing Medallion Qualification Dollar (MQD) requirements in addition to adding new Choice Benefits for Platinum and Diamond Medallion members. Additionally,...
Hotel Review: Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad is the newest Ritz-Carlton property to open in New York City featuring 250 guest rooms and suites. You’ll also find the Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, a full service spa, and José Andrés Zaytinya restaurant at the property.
Fun time at Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki, Greece, until Covid+ test
Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki was planned to be a late June 2022 quick getaway break from Portugal for 8,000 points as a category 2 hotel reward night when room rates started at 199 EUR. The hotel stay was our only destination on a 48-hour mileage run from Lisbon to Thessaloniki, Greece in my effort to secure Aegean Miles+Bonus Gold elite renewal with 4 Aegean flight segments Lisbon-Athens-Thessaloniki-Athens-Lisbon. We have good memories from our brief Hyatt stay, which ended early and abruptly when I tested positive for Covid-19 on a proctor monitored video test about 11 hours after hotel check-in.
Most Underrated Museums In US, American Opening Exclusive 600 Room Hotel, World’s Largest Go-Kart Track Opening In NJ & More- Travel News!
Time Out: Revealed: The Most Underrated Museums In The USA. Insider writes that American Is Opening An Exclusive 600-Room Hotel In Dallas. NBC: Queens Neighborhood Named One Of World’s Trendiest Places To Live. Fodor’s shares 10 Countries In Europe Where You Can Gain Citizenship. NY Post reports the...
Il Picciolo Etna: Hotel Review, Golf Review, But Not a Future Home Review
Il Picciolo Etna Golf Review & Hotel Review is part of the Punxsutawney TPOL Trip Report. The suspense is gone. I did not buy a villa for 1 Euro in Italy (see Did TPOL Buy a 1 Euro Italian Villa?). That does not mean I won’t provide another Hotel Review and another Golf Course Review.
Virgin Atlantic takes delivery of its first Airbus A330-900neo
Virgin Atlantic has added a new-generation aircraft to its fleet, with them taking delivery of their first Airbus A330neo. The A330-900neo that Virgin Atlantic has taken delivery of is leased from Air Lease Corporation. The A330neo will play a role in the company’s fleet transformation as it seeks to remove older A330 aircraft from its fleet.
Norse Atlantic UK gets the green light to operate flights
Norse Atlantic UK – the UK-based subsidiary of Norse Atlantic Airways has been given the authorisation to commence flights by the US Department of Transport to operate flights between the United Kingdom and the US. This follows the issuing of an Air Operators Certificate from the UK Civil Aviation...
Booking Bangkok After Vietnam Failure
Booking Bangkok is part of the Reunion Tour Trip Report. How are you under stress? Like a great quarterback, I feel the pressure and do my best to go through my progressions. Panicking will only lead to paralysis. Instead of having a meltdown, I audibly laugh as I witness the situation go from bad to worse.
JetBlue Mosaic “Enhancements” Coming
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
The Best Way to Keep Points or Miles from Expiring
People often ask me what they could do to keep expiring points or miles alive. It’s a good question and a concern we all have. There are a number of simple ways to keep miles and points from expiring. Even given the many options, my answer to this question is usually the same: online shopping portals.
An Austrian Lunch In The KwaZulu-Natal Midlands Of South Africa
South Africa really is a beautiful country. After morning meetings in Pietermaritzburg, we drove out into the country and enjoyed lunch at a quaint Austrian pub called The Bierfassl. It felt like I had stepped into the Germanic world. An Austrian Lunch At The Bierfassl In KZM Midlands. Even during...
Would You Risk Flying To Or Through Amsterdam Right Now?
Amsterdam is continuing its summer of operational issues with extensive waiting times but also presents some great availability for travel in the next few months – would you risk flying to or through Amsterdam right now?. If you are considering booking travel or signing up for a new credit...
South American Airport Has (Temporarily) Changed Its Name
A few months back, we posted why people could no longer fly to Turkey. That was something of a play on words, but it was, at least, a permanent change. Opened in 1959, Bogota Colombia’s El Dorado International Airport (BOG) is a hub for the Colombian flag-carrier Avianca and subsidiaries Avianca Express and Avianca Cargo, as well as LATAM Colombia, Satena, Wingo, and several other cargo airlines. It’s the largest airport in Latin America for cargo, and the fifth largest for passengers.
