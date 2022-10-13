ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Man accused of harboring runaway teen in DeKalb County

A DeKalb County man was taken into custody after reportedly hiding a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home. Man accused of harboring runaway teen in DeKalb County. A DeKalb County man was taken into custody after reportedly hiding a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home. Titans,...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
Authorities Asking for the Publics Assistance in Identifying Subject After a Recent Theft

(LaVergne, Tenn.) La Vergne police are asking for help from the community in hopefully identifying and possibly arresting a retail theft suspect. Officers were alerted on September 15, 2022 that an adult male entered the La Vergne Walmart store on Murfreesboro Road and reportedly concealed items from the jewelry department. The unknown man allegedly left the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspect left the area in a red SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot.
LA VERGNE, TN
Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
LA VERGNE, TN
Scam Alert from Tullahoma Police

Don’t be fooled by scams! The Tullahoma Police Department wants to remind the public to please be aware there are people sending fake text messages, emails, phone calls, and social media messages seeking your personal information for your money. These may look legitimate but be weary. Do not follow suspicious links and verify through the actual organization from a known phone number.
TULLAHOMA, TN
UPDATE: Smyrna Shooting, 17-Year Old In Custody

(SMYRNA) Here's an update on the Friday (10/14/2022) evening shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School. Police have arrested a 17-year old male in connection with the shooting that occurred around 5:00 o'clock in the Ridgemont Park Apartments. According to Smyrna police, an argument began between a father and...
SMYRNA, TN
1 dead after plane crash in Williamson County

Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville on …. Mayor John Cooper talks with News 2's Neil Orne and Nikki Burdine after reaching a new agreement with the Tennessee Titans for a new enclosed stadium for the team. Sweet 16th Bakery closing after nearly 20 years. Sweet 16th Bakery closing after...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Franklin Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint This Weekend

October 17, 2022 – On Friday night October 21, 2022, the Franklin Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Murfreesboro Road to help stop impaired drivers. Checkpoints are one of the many traffic safety measures Franklin Police use to prevent DUI crashes. We ask Franklin drivers to exercise caution and never drive while impaired.
FRANKLIN, TN

