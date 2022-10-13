Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Man accused of harboring runaway teen in DeKalb County
A DeKalb County man was taken into custody after reportedly hiding a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home. Man accused of harboring runaway teen in DeKalb County. A DeKalb County man was taken into custody after reportedly hiding a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home. Titans,...
wgnsradio.com
Homeless man says the driver of a BMW gave him a ride, but left with his backpack
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Being kicked while you’re down is one of the worst feelings a human can feel… but it’s something that many of us face at one point or another. In this case, the person being kicked while in the midst of a low point was a homeless man who simply needed a ride.
wgnsradio.com
Authorities Asking for the Publics Assistance in Identifying Subject After a Recent Theft
(LaVergne, Tenn.) La Vergne police are asking for help from the community in hopefully identifying and possibly arresting a retail theft suspect. Officers were alerted on September 15, 2022 that an adult male entered the La Vergne Walmart store on Murfreesboro Road and reportedly concealed items from the jewelry department. The unknown man allegedly left the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspect left the area in a red SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot.
WSMV
Police respond to two shootings near high school football games in Rutherford Co.
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two shootings near two Rutherford County high school football games Friday, neighbors say they’re fed up. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a shooting at Riverdale High School during the Riverdale-Oakland football game. Most people in the crowd say they didn’t know shots were fired at a parking lot over.
9 year-old Boy Allegedly Shot by 9 year-old Cousin in Grundy County
Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter says a juvenile was shot Sunday night in Tracy City. Sheriff Gunter stated that the young boy was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment of his injuries. Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter and they say he is now...
WKRN
Teen arrested in connection with shooting that injured man at Smyrna apartment complex
A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he shot a man at an apartment complex near Smyrna High School Friday afternoon. Teen arrested in connection with shooting that injured …. A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he shot a man at an apartment complex near Smyrna High School Friday...
WSMV
Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
Man arrested for hiding runaway teen in his home
A man from Dekalb County was arrested after reportedly harboring a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home.
Woman arrested in sister's shooting death at La Vergne home
Kandis Davis, 25, was arrested late Sunday night after her sister was killed in a shooting at a La Vergne home.
Scam Alert from Tullahoma Police
Don’t be fooled by scams! The Tullahoma Police Department wants to remind the public to please be aware there are people sending fake text messages, emails, phone calls, and social media messages seeking your personal information for your money. These may look legitimate but be weary. Do not follow suspicious links and verify through the actual organization from a known phone number.
fox17.com
Missing Murfreesboro man with medical condition pronounced dead, TBI reports
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — (UPDATE: Oct. 17 at 5:10 p.m.) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that Jesse Hobbs who had a Silver Alert issued for his disappearance is reportedly deceased. _______________________. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man...
Silver Alert canceled after missing Rutherford County man reported dead
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday afternoon that 69-year-old Jesse Hobbs had died.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Smyrna Shooting, 17-Year Old In Custody
(SMYRNA) Here's an update on the Friday (10/14/2022) evening shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School. Police have arrested a 17-year old male in connection with the shooting that occurred around 5:00 o'clock in the Ridgemont Park Apartments. According to Smyrna police, an argument began between a father and...
WKRN
1 dead after plane crash in Williamson County
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville on …. Mayor John Cooper talks with News 2's Neil Orne and Nikki Burdine after reaching a new agreement with the Tennessee Titans for a new enclosed stadium for the team. Sweet 16th Bakery closing after nearly 20 years. Sweet 16th Bakery closing after...
Missing Franklin County man found safe following Silver Alert
Just minutes after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old man with dementia, Franklin County authorities announced the man had been located.
Franklin Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint This Weekend
October 17, 2022 – On Friday night October 21, 2022, the Franklin Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Murfreesboro Road to help stop impaired drivers. Checkpoints are one of the many traffic safety measures Franklin Police use to prevent DUI crashes. We ask Franklin drivers to exercise caution and never drive while impaired.
Wilson County teen center of AMBER Alert found safe; suspect in custody
The AMBER Alert for a Wilson County teen has been canceled after the teen was found safe in Murfreesboro, according to the TBI.
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
Police investigating after Fayetteville shooting leaves Nashville man dead
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man from Middle Tennessee was found dead following a Thursday night shooting.
WTVC
Father says 9-year-old boy shot in Tracy City by family member; both families speak out
TRACY CITY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday):. Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter. His father, Johnny Coulter, tells us he was shot by his 9-year-old cousin and he thinks it was intentional. He says an adult gave a teenage cousin a loaded gun, which the nine...
Comments / 0