PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville man pleads guilty to DUI-related crash that killed pedestrian
A Monroeville man whose car was filled with dozens of empty alcoholic drink containers when he was involved in a drunken-driving crash last year will serve at least two years in state prison after pleading guilty Monday to homicide by vehicle. Braden Chetsko, 23, was ordered by Allegheny County Common...
Fawn police to be equipped with body cameras
Fawn police are expected to be equipped with body cameras by the end of the year. Supervisors on Oct. 11 voted to join the Body Worn Camera Program sponsored by the Allegheny County Police Chiefs Association. “This is something new for us, and it’s important for transparency and officer safety,”...
14-year-old Clairton boy reported missing
Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old Clairton boy. Clairton police said Lorell Dillard was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday on Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. Dillard is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. Police said he has small...
Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work
Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
Allegheny Township vying for $70,000 in casino-related grants to fund multiple projects
Allegheny Township officials are seeking nearly $70,000 in state gambling funds to finance five municipal projects. The money is available under the Local Share Program administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development for communities in counties where state casinos are located. The Live! Casino, which the Pennsylvania Gaming...
Plan needed to tackle blight in towns' code enforcement key, officials say
There are 17,000 fewer people in Westmoreland County than there were 20 years ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Business and cultural shifts have pushed shopping and industrial centers out of downtowns and into what once were open spaces. Today, abandoned homes and structures dot communities throughout the county, resulting in eyesores that sit unattended for months, or even years.
Monroeville Animal Shelter presented with $11,000 donation
The municipally supported Monroeville Animal Shelter has received a donation of $11,000. Donna Balcik, accompanied by family members and friends, participated in a ceremonial check presentation on behalf of the shelter during the Oct. 11 meeting of Monroeville Council. The money was raised by the Dan Balcik Memorial Golf Outing...
1 injured after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes on Pa. Turnpike
An Allegheny County man escaped a burning tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon with the help of a passerby after crashing the rig on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to state police. The tractor-trailer, which firefighters said was hauling mail, was headed west on the highway around 1:30 p.m. when it crashed near milepost...
Man shot on South Side
Pittsburgh Police responded to reports of an individual shot at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in the city’s South Side neighborhood. Police said they located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest at the intersection of South 14th Street and East Carson Street. Police said he was...
Construction issues slow rebuild of Westmoreland courthouse garage
A series of setbacks is blamed for delays in completing a $7 million project to rebuild the two-story underground parking garage at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg. Public Works Director Greg McCloskey said the work, which began in April, is now expected to be finished in February. “We’ve had...
Irwin to buy new police vehicle
Irwin’s police department will not have to wait months to get a new police vehicle because one is already on a local dealer’s lot. Borough council on Oct. 12 approved spending a maximum of $52,000 on a new police vehicle, a fully equipped Ford Explorer from Jim Shorkey Ford of White Oak.
The Stroller, Oct. 16, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK-Arnold School District to celebrate homecoming. The New Kensington-Arnold School...
In brief: Psychic fair, rotary scholarship and more in Penn Hills, Verona
Beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 25, the Allegheny County Department of Public Works has announced that Nadine Road will be closed. The closure will last through Nov. 4 and is to repair a storm drain. Traffic will be detoured using Allegheny River Boulevard (Route 130), Sandy Creek Road (Route 130),...
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 16, 2022
Bradley Fleming sold property at 217 Fourth St. to Blake Royston for $356,000. Lisa Freudenberg sold property at 25 Fifth St. to Joel Clinton and Rebecca Mae Carmody for $160,000. Estate of Emilie Macecevic sold property at 35 Fifth St. to Benjamin and Megan Krider for $270,000. Stephanie Klipp sold...
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 16, 2022
Dwight Howes sold property at 103 Fox Hill Drive to American Relocaton Connections LLC for $683,400. American Relocaton Connections LLC sold property at 103 Fox Hill Drive to Robert Carbeau III and Adara Maroon for $683,400. Franklin Park. Bradley Powell sold property at 1602 Bradsberry Ln to Keystone Mineral Group...
Unique observatory in O'Hara opens galaxy of opportunity
Patients at the H.J. Heinz III campus of the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System are defying physical limitations to study the mysteries of the skies thanks to the opening of an observatory at the O’Hara campus. The Sky Shed Observatory is the first of its kind in VA systems across...
Cal (Pa.) coach, receiver have Penn Hills family ties
Sixty-six miles of a roundtrip drive from his home in North Versailles to the Cal (Pa.) campus didn’t deter Brian Tarrant from grabbing an opportunity. After serving as a Penn Hills coach under Jon LeDonne, Tarrant had initially planned to follow LeDonne to Pine-Richland when LeDonne took the job with the Rams this season.
In brief: Savoring Sewickley returns to library, YMCA Senior Men's club and more
The Friends of the Sewickley Public Library welcome guests back to the library for the 21st Annual Savoring Sewickley event from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23. After being on-hold for the past two years, the Friends are excited for the return of the popular event. Savoring Sewickley features signature dishes presented...
Letter to the editor: More trees make for healthier children
After fervent summer heat waves , Pittsburghers are now enjoying cool breezes and changing leaves. Fall is an opportune time to plant trees, and we believe that investing in programs to increase green space in all Pittsburgh neighborhoods is crucial to improving the health of our children. Trees can absorb...
District college roundup: Cal (Pa.) fends off Seton Hill upset bid
Noah Mitchell was 15 for 30 for 239 yards and two touchdowns as Cal (Pa.) held on for a 21-14 victory over Seton Hill in PSAC football Saturday night. JaQuae Jackson had five catches for 138 yards and a score, helping the Vulcans (4-3, 3-1) take a 21-0 lead after three quarters.
