Longbottom & Co shakes up the US tomato drink category with launch of premium, non-alcoholic real tomato juice mixer, Virgin Mary in Chicago

Polartec, a Milliken & Company brand, has launched a bio-based Polartec Power Shield fabric technology it said sets a new standard for sustainable weather protection. The debut signifies Polartec’s continued pivot to source living matter substitutes for petroleum-based products, while increasing the efficiency and performance of fabrics and materials. The advanced monolithic membrane of Polartec Power Shield is made from a combination of plant-based and non-PFAS materials, and achieves a combination of waterproofness, windproofness, long-lasting breathability, high durability and comfortable stretch. Constructed for a range of solutions, Polartec Power Shield is the most capable and versatile waterproof breathable technology developed in the...

13 MINUTES AGO