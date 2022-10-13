Read full article on original website
The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, And More Celebrate Matt Hardy's 30 Years In Professional Wrestling
The Undertaker and other noteworthy names celebrate Matt Hardy's 30th anniversary in the wrestling business. Hardy debuted in 1992, and he started working for the WWE as an enhancement talent in 1994. Eventually, he and his brother Jeff signed with the company in 1998. They went on to become an iconic tag team, The Hardy Boyz, and the duo has won gold all over the wrestling world. Hardy has also starred as a singles competitor; he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Hardy is currently a member of the AEW roster; he most recently competed on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Two More Wrestlers Advance In NJPW World TV Title Tournament
Six names now set for the NJPW World TV Title Tournament quarterfinals. At the October 16 NJPW Battle Autumn event, KENTA defeated Hirooki Goto in the co-main event and SANADA defeated Taichi in the main event. Both men have advanced in the NJPW World TV Title tournament. KENTA and SANADA...
Melina: Gimmick Matches Were Used As Punishment In The Divas Era
Gimmick matches were punishment if you were an overachiever in the divas era. Many fans around the world of wrestling don't look back fondly at the Divas Era in WWE. Although there are some current day talent such as Chelsea Green who have openly admitted that they belonged in that era, many of the other former talent think that certain viewpoints attached to that era should be eliminated from the wrestling industry all together.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Producers
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Extreme Rules:. - Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Michael Hayes. - Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams. - I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. This...
Kazuchika Okada Discusses Training NJPW Recruits
Kazuchika Okada is looking to take the next generation under his wing. Okada is still the face of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and one of the most decorated wrestlers in NJPW history. At the age of 34, Okada isn't showing signs of slowing down, but he has an eye on future stars.
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/15): Junior Heavyweight Title Match, Last Man Standing Match Booked
NWA USA Results (10/15) Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) Kratos tells May Valentine that Aron Stevens isn't retried and they're not going to Brazil, before saying Aron will fight him. NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion: Homicide (c)...
Dominik Brags About Sending His Dad Away From WWE Raw, Zelina Vega Raps, More | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, October 15, 2022:. - Rey Mysterio is now officially on SmackDown and as a result, his son Dominik has taken over a signing that corresponds with an upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. On Twitter, Dominik used the news to brag about sending his father away from Monday Night Raw.
Smart Mark Sterling (And Danhausen) Talk AEW, Wrestling Figures, More | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with Smart Mark Sterling and Danhausen!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
More On Sammy Guevara-Andrade Altercation, AEW Stars Were Frustrated Even Before
Another backstage altercation took place in All Elite Wrestling. Sources familiar with the situation claim that at the October 5 AEW Dynamite show, there was an "altercation" between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. The two had taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media throughout the week, and it came to a head at the Dynamite tapings.
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In Pro Wrestling
Dalton Castle reflects on his first pro wrestling job. Before Castle was an ROH World Champion, and before he even knew pro wrestling would be his job, Castle was thrust into a referee position for a small wrestling show in a gymnasium. Appearing on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best...
AEW Dynamite (10/18) Preview: AEW Hosts A Special Title Tuesday Episode With 3 Title Fights And More
It's Tuesday, October 18, 2022, and you know what that means, it's time to break down a special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. For the first time in a year-and-a-half, AEW Dynamite will go head-to-head with WWE NXT tonight as Dynamite airs in a special time slot, 24 hours ahead of when it would normally air. Tonight, Dynamite will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio, the home of Jon Moxley and Moxley will have a major challenge in front of him as Hangman Page looks to regain the AEW World Championship. Tonight will also feature Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and A Ring of Honor World Championship defense by "The Ocho" Chris Jericho.
Saraya Names Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury. Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite...
Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating Holds Steady For WWE SmackDown On 10/14/22
Preliminary numbers are in for the October 14 episode of WWE SmackDown. On October 15, Spoiler TV reported that WWE SmackDown on October 14 averaged 2.129 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.175 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is down slightly from the preliminary numbers for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.133 million viewers.
Triple H Discusses 'The White Rabbit Project' Leading To Bray Wyatt's Return
Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules after being released by the company in July 2021. Wyatt's return to built up by "The White Rabbit Project," which was a series of QR codes, social media clues, and hidden messages as fans looked to uncover the clues. The White Rabbit references began during WWE live events in mid-September when Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" would play during breaks.
Bobby Lashley Pitched To Gain Weight For 'Severe Depression' Storyline Over A Year Ago
Bobby Lashley is the All Mighty and looks like he's chiseled out of stone. Lashley is one of the strongest and most athletic competitors in WWE with a look second to none. Though Lashley is in great shape and stays that way through his workout and diet regiment, he has entertained the idea of putting on weight for storyline purposes.
AEW Road To Cincinnati, Carmelo Hayes Predicts Halloween Havoc Victory, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, October 17, 2022. - Jon Moxley v Hangman Page + Toni Storm v Shida + Jericho v Castle AEW Road to Cincinnati, 10/17/22:. - The Street Champion of The Bloodline: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. - It's Title Tuesday w/ 4 Champion Matches!...
Kevin Owens Set To Appear On 10/18 NXT
Kevin Owens is returning to NXT. In a new video posted on social media, Kevin Owens confirmed he will appear on Tuesday's NXT. Owens said that he was invited by Shawn Michaels to be on the show in order to keep the peace as Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh will air out their grievances ahead of the NXT Title triple threat bout at NXT Halloween Havoc.
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm
Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
More On WWE Commentary Team Changes
WWE made some huge changes to commentary, and they've been in the works for a while. Fightful was told heading into October that possible changes to the commentary team were looming. With the loss of Pat McAfee, WWE was already looking for a permanent replacement, and we're told they had decided to make some other moves. Now-former Raw commentator Jimmy Smith even noted that he realized on Monday he would be fired.
Comcast Shuts Down G4TV, Xavier Woods And More React
G4TV, the revived gaming network which featured WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (Austin Creed) as a host and regularly featured WWE and AEW superstars on their programming, has officially been shut down. The news came courtesy of an exclusive report by Deadline which revealed the internal memo that was sent out...
