FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Rich's relationships prove vital for Gamecocks, Paris
South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go too far when he made his first hire. Former Gamecocks basketball captain and SEC legend Carey Rich was just down the road at his farthest, and often in the building prior to Paris’s arrival. Rich was...
Mazeo Bennett Announces College Decision
South Carolina wide receiver target Mazeo Bennett has officially announced his college decision.
South Carolina Opens As Underdogs vs. Texas AM
According to several major betting sites, South Carolina has opened as an underdog against Texas A&M.
coladaily.com
Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
coladaily.com
Retired State Farm agent Veronica Isaac empowers women with her legacy
Creating a historical legacy was the furthest thing on Veronica Isaac's mind 30 years ago. In fact, the recently retired State Farm Insurance agent, who is also the mother of Attorney Tameka Isaac Devine, a former city councilwoman in the City of Columbia, admits she 'fell into' history as the company's first female African-American employee in Columbia thanks to constant encouragement from her husband and friends.
Clayton White Visits Linebacker Commit
Defensive coordinator Clayton White stopped in Florida to watch South Carolina linebacker commit Grayson Howard play.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina State Fair increases security
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 400,000 people enter the gates of the South Carolina State Fair for the fun event. The first weekend of the fair will see many people flock to Columbia for the food, rides, games, entertainment and more the event has to offer. Richland County Sheriff’s...
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
abccolumbia.com
SC state fair prepares for busy first weekend with safety measures
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The fair is in town and this weekend will see larger numbers of people coming to state fairgrounds for the big event. With all these people, it requires a lot of preparation and upkeep from fair staff and partner agencies. “What I can tell you...
coladaily.com
Richard Anthony Berry
Richard Anthony Berry, 66, of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Born on March 22, 1956, in Columbia, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Charles Henry Berry and Ruby Sims Berry. Richard was a 1974 graduate of Spring Valley High School. He was a dedicated,...
WLTX.com
'We still have a lot more work to do': Famously Hot South Carolina Pride kicks off 33rd year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For more than three decades in October, the warm and welcoming Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival has taken place in Columbia. "We’ve started this thing at about 10,000 people and now we're up to almost 100,000 people," said President Jeff March whose been organizing the event for 11 years.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Technical College offering $0 tuition and fees Spring 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midlands Technical College (MTC) announced they are offering eligible students free tuition and fees this spring semester. School officials say students can save up to $40,000 per year compared to other SC colleges and universities. In a press release, MTC President Dr. Ronald L. Rhames says,...
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
WLTX.com
Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update
LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
coladaily.com
Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands
Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
WLTX.com
Coldest air of the season moves in Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front move through the area later today. Cooler, dry air will settle over the area for most of the workweek. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Some frost is possible. A few areas may even reach freezing. The...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT- First frost of the season possible as temps drop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Head’s up! We’ve got 2 First Alert Weather Days with the potential for frost for both Wednesday and Thursday morning. Highs today will be in the low 80s with breezy winds out of the northwest gusting up to 35mph. Expect more clouds in the...
