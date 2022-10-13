ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

sarasotamagazine.com

A Sarasota Grand Piano Finds a New Home in a Historic Mississippi Church

Sarasota is a generous place, teeming with nonprofits and volunteer power that move the needle on worthy causes and create community. The gifts come in many shapes and sizes, from a 70-foot sculpture for the city of Sarasota to a few hours of volunteer cuddles for homeless cats—and now, a Baldwin baby grand piano. Two anonymous Sarasota donors recently gifted a mint-condition Baldwin to a Mississippi church at the forefront of the civil rights movement. (Baldwins, if you're not familiar with them, were favored by musical greats like Lawrence Welk and Liberace.)
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Hurricane Ian Was a 'Worst-Case Scenario' for Florida

“Hurricane Ian was my worst-case scenario,” says Bob Bunting. Bunting, the founder of Sarasota’s Climate Adaptation Center (CAC), is an entrepreneur and meteorologist who previously was a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service and a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In short: He’s been around a storm or two. At the CAC, he and his team aim to help both businesses and individuals apply climate science to Florida’s unique challenges.
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

Realize Bradenton's Johnette Isham Announces Retirement

Realize Bradenton executive director Johnette Isham has announced her retirement, effective at the end of October 2022. Isham created the nonprofit organization in 2009, and has served as executive director since then. Karen Corbin, current Realize Bradenton director of community partnerships, will assume the role upon Isham's departure. New Hires...
BRADENTON, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Florida’s Property Insurance Crisis Will Likely Get Worse After Hurricane Ian

Even before Hurricane Ian blasted ashore in September, my home insurance was set to spike by 40 percent this year. I don’t live in a flood zone and I have bare-bones coverage. What is going on? It’s a question many homeowners across the state are asking, and the issue is even more pressing in the wake of Ian, which caused an estimated $67 billion in insured losses, making it the costliest storm in Florida history.
FLORIDA STATE

