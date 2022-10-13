Sarasota is a generous place, teeming with nonprofits and volunteer power that move the needle on worthy causes and create community. The gifts come in many shapes and sizes, from a 70-foot sculpture for the city of Sarasota to a few hours of volunteer cuddles for homeless cats—and now, a Baldwin baby grand piano. Two anonymous Sarasota donors recently gifted a mint-condition Baldwin to a Mississippi church at the forefront of the civil rights movement. (Baldwins, if you're not familiar with them, were favored by musical greats like Lawrence Welk and Liberace.)

SARASOTA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO