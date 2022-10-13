Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Waverly teen has been charged as an adult with four felonies after authorities say he stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times at a park last week. Shane Moore, who turned 15 on Monday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Moore’s bond was set at 10 percent of $1 million.
1011now.com
Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was found dead in a parking lot overnight. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the area of 84th Street and Papillion Parkway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday. There they found a male down in a parking lot. Investigators say the death was suspicious...
1011now.com
Three injured in two separate Omaha stabbings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating two overnight cutting incidents that left three people injured Sunday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to Creighton University Medical Center at 2:30 a.m. after a 24-year-old man walked into the hospital with a stab wound. Police say the man was stabbed in...
1011now.com
Proclamation for “Nebraska Missing Persons Day” brings hope, awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day”, bringing hope and awareness to the families affected. It comes after a network of families of missing persons came together to ask for a day of recognition.
1011now.com
Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista
Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day.”. Drought and dry conditions are impacting 100% of the land in Nebraska. For farmers, that means crops take a hit. For ranchers, that means possibly having to sell portions of their herd.
1011now.com
Drought forcing ranchers to sell cows
Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day.”. A former Nebraska wide receiver was arrested early Saturday in La Vista due to an active warrant. Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park. Updated: 15 hours ago. A Waverly...
1011now.com
Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the Hazara community, an ethnic group native to Afghanistan gathered today, in front of the state capital building. The group demonstrated in response to a recent terrorist attack-- targeting an all girls high school in Kabul. The area of the attack is dominantly populated...
1011now.com
Section of 120th Street to open Tuesday in the area of the South Beltway project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to open another stretch of road in the area of the South Beltway project on Tuesday. NDOT says that 120th Street, north of Saltillo Road, will reopen with its new configuration on Tuesday morning. Drivers who take Highway 2 eastbound can expect traffic coming up from the south via 120th Street before they work to turn onto the eastbound lanes of the highway.
1011now.com
Lime holds downtown Lincoln scooter safety event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Now that electric scooters have returned to downtown Lincoln, safety is the top priority for companies who own them. One of the scooter companies came to the Lincoln Farmer’s Market on Saturday to spread the word about safety and get people on scooters. Lime, one of...
1011now.com
New skate park promises hope in Omaha Reservation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - John Sherman, who goes by the nickname “Junior,” got his first skateboard when he was 5 years old. Junior learned a few tricks, but he didn’t ride much until the pandemic. But then, he didn’t have all that many places to skate.
1011now.com
Rob Ogden
Candidate for Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds, Incumbent. Previous related work experience/political offices held:. Manager and appraiser for a Lincoln real estate appraisal firm for over 15 years. Chief Operations Manager for a local software provider that supplies appraisal software systems for Nebraska counties. Chief Deputy County Assessor/Register of Deeds...
1011now.com
Free tree distribution scheduled for Saturday in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln and Lancaster County homeowners are invited to a free Trick or Tree tree distribution at 8 a.m., Saturday at Mahoney Park, North 70th and Fremont Streets. The event is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
1011now.com
Troy Hawk
Candidate for Clerk of the District Court, Incumbent. Previous related work experience/political offices held:. I have been the Clerk of the District Court since 2013, when I was appointed by the Lancaster County Board to replace the retiring Clerk. Prior to that, I was the District Court Administrator for four years.
1011now.com
Lincoln Southwest football team gives back with the help of CEDARS
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -While the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawk football players aren’t in class during their fall break, they’re still traveling to work with some of Lincoln Public Schools smallest rising athletes. Fresh from their own morning practice, the football team headed to Randolph Elementary School. The boys...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: A winter chill is upon us
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The calendar may say October 18th on Tuesday, but the morning lows will sure feel like the middle of December. Tuesday morning may be cold enough to break the record low in the Capital City. We are calling for a low around 18, which would beat the record of 21 set back in 1972. More records from Omaha to the Tri-Cities are in danger of being tied or broken as well. With temperatures that low in the morning, they can only rise so far in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid 40s to low 50s in eastern and central Nebraska. However, areas out west may rise in the mid 50s to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.
1011now.com
Pat Condon
Candidate for Lancaster County Attorney, Incumbent. Previous related work experience/political offices held:. I have been a prosecutor for the past 33 + years. 32 in the Lancaster County Attorney’s office. 2010 to 2017 as Chief Deputy and was appointed Lancaster County Attorney in 2017 and elected Lancaster County Attorney in 2018.
1011now.com
Cancer survivors gather together at Holmes Lake for annual Making Strides Walk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The American Cancer Society estimates more than 287,850 cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2022. On Sunday, people in Lincoln affected by breast cancer, or those who know someone affected by it, gathered for a good cause. Survivors, family and friends gathered together...
1011now.com
Journey to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rock band Journey has announced a concert stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. The Freedom Tour 2023 will include special guest TOTO as they perform in the Capital City Saturday, March 25. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates...
1011now.com
Sean Flowerday
Candidate for Lancaster County Commissioner District 1, Incumbent. Previous related work experience/political offices held:. It has been the honor of my life to serve our community as your Lancaster County Commissioner. Prior to my service for the county, I was employed as the state administrator for a local service provider, Pathfinder Support Services where we worked to help families involved in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems. Before my time with Pathfinder, I worked as a unit caseworker on the maximum security mental health unit within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. I currently serve as a member of the Board of Trustees for History Nebraska.
1011now.com
Local U.S. Army Reserve soldiers enjoy family day ahead of November deployment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of metro and midwest families are preparing to say goodbye to loved ones as they leave for a year-long deployment for the U.S. Army Reserve. The 561st Regional Support Group of the U.S. Army Reserve, headquartered in Omaha, will deploy early next month, a process that is never easy for military families.
Comments / 0