Chandler, AZ

Halloween Spooktacular heads to downtown Chandler

Daily Independent
 4 days ago

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park will be the scary - but fun - site for the annual Halloween Spooktacular later this month.

The free event in downtown Chandler, 178 E. Commonwealth Place, will be from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

Guests of all ages are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and take part in these event highlights:

  • Catwalk Costume Parade – No registration is required, and all walkers ages 12 and under will receive a special glowing souvenir. The parade begins  at 6:15 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.
  • Trunk-or-Treat There will be multiple candy stations with more than 300 pounds of treats. Bring a bag to fill.
  • Carnival Games – The Spooky Prize Wheel, musical headstones, pumpkin sack races and inflatable axe throwing will be featured.
  • Halloween Dance Party – All ages welcome to dance to Halloween beats.

Halloween Spooktacular is presented by the City of Chandler in partnership with Chandler Lions Club and Waste Management.

Free parking is available on the east side of Arizona Avenue, including the City Hall Parking Garage (Chicago and Washington streets), the Johnathan Parking Garage (Buffalo and Washington streets) or the Alexander Parking Garage (Boston and Washington streets).

For more: Halloween Spooktacular .

Daily Independent

