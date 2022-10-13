There is only one universal truth in fantasy football: There is no joy in winning, only relief. You may think you want to win, that it'll be fun and enjoyable to claim victory over a league mate. But really, you only want not to lose. It's how the human brain works. It's called loss aversion, and it means we are programmed to avoid losing by any means necessary. Don't mistake this for a drive to win. That's not it.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO