Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Online wine retailer Vinomofo suffers data breach
Online Wine dealer Vinomofo has disclosed a major data breach in which an unauthorized third party accessed personal information of customers which includes names, dates of birth, addresses and contact details. The Australian company has about 500,000 customers, but it’s not clear if all were exposed. Vinomofo assured that...
techaiapp.com
Threat actors hacked hundreds of servers by exploiting Zimbra CVE-2022-41352 bugSecurity Affairs
Threat actors have compromised hundreds of servers exploiting critical flaw CVE-2022-41352 in Zimbra Collaboration Suite (ZCS). Last week, researchers from Rapid7 warned of the exploitation of unpatched zero-day remote code execution vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-41352, in the Zimbra Collaboration Suite. Rapid7 has published technical details, including a proof-of-concept (PoC) code...
Comments / 0