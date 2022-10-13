ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
Benzinga

Complete Exit For Exxon From Russia, Microsoft's Layoffs, Another Setback For Boeing's Potential 737 MAX 7 Approval, Visa & Mastercard Under FTC Probe: Top Stories Tuesday, Oct. 18

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM reportedly has made a complete exit from Russia after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties. Exxon's decision to leave Russia ultimately comes after seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not clarify if it...
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for The RealReal

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on The RealReal REAL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Where Howmet Aerospace Stands With Analysts

Howmet Aerospace HWM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $38.5 versus the current price of Howmet Aerospace at $32.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

Why Apple Looks Ready To Break Trend And Fly Higher

Apple Inc. AAPL attempted to break up from a falling channel pattern on Friday but rejected the upper descending trendline of the pattern, like Benzinga pointed out was likely to happen on Oct. 12. The technology giant is expected to launch several new products in the fourth quarter, including its...
Benzinga

$4.4 Million Bet On This Real Estate Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.69% to $118.68 Monday morning. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Nvidia, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
Benzinga

Microsoft To $315? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Mastercard

Deutsche Bank cut Microsoft Corporation MSFT price target from $330 to $315. Microsoft shares rose 2.3% to $242.87 in pre-market trading. Raymond James cut Mastercard Incorporated MA price target from $417 to $406. Mastercard shares rose 2% to $301.00 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo lowered American Tower Corporation AMT price...
Benzinga

Fire & Flower To Raise $16M In Private Placement And Loan Agreement With Alimentation Couche-Tard

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FFLWF FAF has entered into an amendment agreement with respect to certain amendments to the series C common share purchase warrants of the company issued to an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ANCTF In connection with the amendment agreement, ACT and the company have entered into: a loan agreement in respect of an $11 million principal amount loan to the company and a subscription agreement to purchase common shares of the company for aggregate proceeds of approximately $5 million.

