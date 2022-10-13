Read full article on original website
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
Apple To $177? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Opendoor Technologies By About 71%
Morgan Stanley cut Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $180 to $177. Apple shares rose 1.1% to $139.95 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO price target from $40 to $35. Patterson Companies shares fell 0.7% to close at $26.22 on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Bill.com Holdings,...
Complete Exit For Exxon From Russia, Microsoft's Layoffs, Another Setback For Boeing's Potential 737 MAX 7 Approval, Visa & Mastercard Under FTC Probe: Top Stories Tuesday, Oct. 18
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM reportedly has made a complete exit from Russia after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties. Exxon's decision to leave Russia ultimately comes after seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not clarify if it...
Splunk's Eligibility As Takeover Target Does Not Surprise This Analyst, Sees A Deal Likely
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Splunk Inc SPLK with a $118 price target. He noted that his talk of Splunk's eligibility as an acquisition target continues to stir, and he was not surprised. A report disclosed that Starboard Value had built a position in Splunk, representing just...
Mark Mobius Says Interest Rates May Shoot Up To 9% If Inflation Persists — Has This Warning For Commodity Investors
Emerging markets expert and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, Mark Mobius, has reportedly warned that if inflation continues to persist, interest rates may have to be raised to 9%. “If inflation is 8%, the playbook says you’ve got to raise rates higher than inflation, which means 9%,” Mobius told Bloomberg...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Jim Cramer Cut Back On This Tech Giant's Stock Even Though 'It Was Painful To Do'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he will hold Cisco Systems Inc CSCO stock in his Charitable Trust. Benzinga analyst ratings data shows a Neutral consensus rating on CSCO. Cramer said, although "it was painful to do," but he had to cut back QUALCOMM Inc QCOM...
Tesla A Hit With Members Of The US Congress? Lawmakers Buy Heavily On Stock Dip
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares have lost about 42% in the year-to-date period. Undeterred by the sell-off, certain members of the U.S. Congress have been trading the stock in recent months, according to data provided by Capitol Trades, a website tracking trades by lawmakers. What Happened: Since August, three lawmakers —...
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today
With an extremely volatile market, the S&P 500 has lost significant ground from its all-time-high in late December 2021. The market is now retesting early 2021 levels. Buying the dip was a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Are Cracks Beginning To Form? Bank Of America Is Watching Credit Card Delinquencies Closely
Bank of America Corp BAC was out Monday with its current asset quality ratings. While net charge-offs are still "low and stable," the bank is closely monitoring early credit card delinquencies as they start to rise. This is a result of consumers racking up credit card debt because of widespread price increases across the U.S. economy.
Analyst Ratings for The RealReal
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on The RealReal REAL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Howmet Aerospace Stands With Analysts
Howmet Aerospace HWM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $38.5 versus the current price of Howmet Aerospace at $32.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Why Apple Looks Ready To Break Trend And Fly Higher
Apple Inc. AAPL attempted to break up from a falling channel pattern on Friday but rejected the upper descending trendline of the pattern, like Benzinga pointed out was likely to happen on Oct. 12. The technology giant is expected to launch several new products in the fourth quarter, including its...
$4.4 Million Bet On This Real Estate Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.69% to $118.68 Monday morning. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Nvidia, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
Microsoft To $315? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Mastercard
Deutsche Bank cut Microsoft Corporation MSFT price target from $330 to $315. Microsoft shares rose 2.3% to $242.87 in pre-market trading. Raymond James cut Mastercard Incorporated MA price target from $417 to $406. Mastercard shares rose 2% to $301.00 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo lowered American Tower Corporation AMT price...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the $19,600 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Tuesday. Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded higher this morning. Curve DAO...
Fire & Flower To Raise $16M In Private Placement And Loan Agreement With Alimentation Couche-Tard
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FFLWF FAF has entered into an amendment agreement with respect to certain amendments to the series C common share purchase warrants of the company issued to an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ANCTF In connection with the amendment agreement, ACT and the company have entered into: a loan agreement in respect of an $11 million principal amount loan to the company and a subscription agreement to purchase common shares of the company for aggregate proceeds of approximately $5 million.
