Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
A Quiet Concern on Alabama’s Defense has Grown Louder After Loss at Tennessee
Through the first few games of the 2022 college football season, questions regarding the lack of explosive plays for Alabama's offense seemed to be an oft-discussed topic of conversation. Now, at just over the halfway point the season, it's the Crimson Tide's defense that's getting the most scrutiny. Last Saturday...
Centre Daily
Alabama Football Possessed Anxiety Problem Ahead of Tennessee Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It seems that Alabama football's woes at Tennessee last weekend began even before the players had stepped foot on the field inside Neyland Stadium last Saturday. According to head coach Nick Saban during his Monday press conference, the energy levels of the team were down even...
Centre Daily
Staff Predictions: No.6 Tennessee-No.3 Alabama
No.6 Tennessee hosts No.3 Alabama later today as the Vols look to snap a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country staff shares their game predictions. Matt. This is arguably the biggest game to take place inside of Neyland Stadium in the last...
Comments / 0