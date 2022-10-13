Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Treasury Department looks for climate risks lurking in property insurance
The Treasury Department is launching a first-of-its-kind initiative to uncover climate-related risks to private insurance markets. The big picture: Property insurance is becoming harder to find and more expensive in states like California that have been hard hit by climate change-related extreme weather events. Similar dynamics are at work in...
"Bitcoin as safe haven" theory crumbles in face of persisting inflation
Bitcoin as a safe haven against inflation, once accepted wisdom for crypto proponents, is proving questionable. Why it matters: In the face of persistently high consumer price index prints, the world's largest and oldest digital asset has crumpled, eroding investor confidence that it can act as a safe haven during times of market turmoil.
What a major grocery merger means for consumers
Two of the largest grocery store chains in the country are planning to merge. Kroger’s announced last Friday that it will buy its competitor Albertsons for nearly $25 billion. Together, Kroger and Albertsons have about 5,000 stores and almost 750,ooo workers. This deal could change the way people buy food, as inflation pushes prices higher and higher.
China's shifting economic storyline
Xi Jinping's third term ruling China won't be based on generating the kind of economic growth that defined the world economy in recent decades. Why it matters: China drives economic decision-making worldwide, from the investments made by Australian iron miners and German automakers to the planting patterns of Argentine and Iowan soybean farmers — to the borrowing decisions of the U.S. government, for which China is a massive creditor.
New U.K. finance minister scraps most of tax cut plan
Jeremy Hunt, the U.K.'s new chancellor of the Exchequer, said Monday he was reversing "almost all" of a controversial economic plan as he attempts to calm markets and stabilize Prime Minister Liz Truss' government. Why it matters: The plan — which would've cut around $48 billion worth of taxes if...
The war in Ukraine is showing up in your heating bill
Though natural gas prices have fallen recently, this year's spike related to Russia's war on Ukraine will still mean higher household heating bills for Americans this winter. The big picture: The Energy Information Administration forecasts that households that use natural gas as their primary home heating fuel — nearly half of all households — will see their average winter heating costs rise 28% this year to $931.
Sanders criticizes Fed, touts Dems as “preferable" candidates for working class
Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), an independent who caucuses with Democrats, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that he believes the Democrats are more "preferable" candidates for working-class voters than Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections. What they're saying: "I believe, and most Democrats believe, that at a time when...
Activist Irenic launches News Corp. campaign, aiming for separation
Activist investor Irenic Capital has acquired a roughly $150 million stake in News Corp, aiming to push the company to separate the digital media business from its digital real estate assets, two sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Inrenic could complicate Rupert Murdoch's plan to recombine Fox Corp. and News...
Companies are losing women leaders at high rates, study finds
They're calling it the "Great Breakup." Women leaders, already in short supply at most U.S. companies, were more likely than men to switch jobs in 2021, according to a closely watched new report released Tuesday. Why it matters: A better job market and more opportunities for flexible work arrangements made...
Where to buy over-the-counter hearing aids
Hearing aids are now available without a prescription online and at stores across the country. Why it matters: It's a move the White House said Monday could benefit nearly 30 million Americans and could lower average prices by as much as $3,000 per pair, according to FDA estimates. Adults with...
