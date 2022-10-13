Read full article on original website
Adults loved to hate Barney, but why? A new doc tries and fails to explain
I watched both hour-long installments of the Peacock documentary I Love You, You Hate Me, and I'm still not sure whether two hours is way too much time to spend talking about Barney the dinosaur or not nearly enough. Barney was created by Sheryl Leach in the late 1980s as...
Actress Susan Sarandon tweets video of trash-riddled homeless encampments Oakland
Veteran Hollywood actress and political activist Susan Sarandon took to Twitter Monday to share a TikTok video showing a stretch of Oakland lined with homeless encampments and trash. The video, which Sarandon reposted from an account belonging to homelessness activist, Thomas Wolf, is shot from what appears to be a car driving along streets lined […]
Lady Eliza Spencer Sharpens Up in Cutout Halter Top, Trousers & Heels at Golden Heart Awards 2022
Lady Eliza Spencer brought slick style to the red carpet for God’s Love We Deliver’s 2022 Golden Heart Awards in New York City. Arriving to the Glasshouse on Monday night with sister Amelia Spencer, the royal posed in a black Michael Kors Collection outfit. Hailing from Kors’ fall 2022 collection, the ensemble featured a crystal-covered halter top with a keyhole cutout bodice, tucked into a belted set of black trousers. Adding an air of ’70s drama to the outfit was a faux fur shrug, as well as a metallic silver reptilian-embossed clutch. Sparkling diamond drop earrings, a bangle bracelet and several rings...
16 Reactions About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boyband, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
What's mi$$ing from the second season of the cult documentary 'The Vow'
Cult leaders know it, pyramid scheme operators know it, and you undoubtedly know it, too: Nothing complicates a narrative like half a million dollars in cash. The group NXIVM, once promoted as a system of self-help seminars, became infamous after its leader, Keith Raniere, was charged with and ultimately convicted of a raft of offenses including sex trafficking. He was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison. Others in his inner circle also pleaded guilty to various charges. They included Allison Mack, an actress who had seen some success in Hollywood, and who admitted to a prominent role in a sub-group of NXIVM called DOS. The revelation that women in DOS were literally branded gave the case its most indelible image, and the regrettable phrase "sex cult" gave the story its queasy combination of genuine tragedy and sensationalism.
