Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Centre Daily
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers’ fanbase
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.
Centre Daily
Vikings Punter Ryan Wright Earns Game Ball With Record-Setting Day vs. Dolphins
No team wants to see its punter sent onto the field ten times in one game. But if that's going to happen, that player has a big opportunity to impact the game by swinging field position and burying the other team deep in their own territory. In the Vikings' 24-16...
Centre Daily
NFC WEST TRADE: Cardinals Acquire WR Robbie Anderson From Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson, who played against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks. "I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game....
Centre Daily
Dan Campbell Has Least Wins Among Remaining Coaches Hired in 2021
The Detroit Lions enter this week looking to rebound after a disappointing start to the 2022 season. Among the coaches that were hired in 2021, Dan Campbell has the least amount of wins. David Culley and Urban Meyer have already been dismissed, while Campbell has four fewer victories than New...
Centre Daily
What to Expect from Bears at Receiver Before Trade Deadline
It's two weeks until the trade deadline so Bears social media will begin firing up with demands they deal for a wide receiver, any wide receiver. They don't need a deadline to demand this or even the possibility of a trade, as pleas for the Bears to sign one of the unsigned wide receivers floating about have been common since last summer.
Centre Daily
How CB Jerry Jacobs Can Aid Lions’ Defense
The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of several injured players can aid the team, especially on the defensive side of the football. Defensive lineman John Cominsky is trending towards returning this week and playing against the Dallas Cowboys. In the secondary, the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs should provide...
Centre Daily
Ten Day-After Observations from Eagles Win Over Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA – Here are 10 day-after observations from Eagles 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a primetime game that drew 22.2 million viewers to make it the most watched Week 6 Sunday Night Football game since 2015. THE DRIVE. No, not the one in the fourth quarter. This...
Centre Daily
Steve Wilks Comments on Trading Robbie Anderson + Possibility of More Moves
Just one day after getting into multiple arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey, the Carolina Panthers traded receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. "I spoke with Robbie today. I had a good conversation with him," said interim head coach Steve Wilks. "Wished him well. And he's excited about his new opportunity. I'm sure he's going to go out there and do well."
Centre Daily
Commanders QB Carson Wentz OUT vs. Packers; Who Will Start?
The Washington Commanders are preparing to be the 10th team this season to start a backup quarterback after Carson Wentz underwent thumb surgery Monday. Wentz fractured his thumb in last week's 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears and is expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury. With...
Centre Daily
‘We’re Pissed!’ Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn on ‘Kick-Ass’ Defense Mindset
The Dallas Cowboys' defense got its first taste of adversity on Sunday night, and for the most part, it was tough viewing. In what became a 26-17 Dallas loss, the Philadelphia Eagles put up 20 points before halftime. The unit, led by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, prides itself on being tough to score against. Quinn spoke to the media at The Star on Monday, saying they are all "pissed" about Sunday night's performance.
Centre Daily
Hot Take Tuesday: Baylor’s Gabe Hall is the Next Chris Jones
Right now, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is the second-best player at his position and a top-ten defender in the NFL. He is also a three-time pro bowler and a three-time All-Pro. Coming out, Jones wasn’t a slam dunk first-round pick, ending up going 37th, and every team has regretted passing on him. His flashes were incredible in college, and he tested well for his size. Jones looked like he was built in the lab, and his natural tools translated into over 50 sacks and 124 quarterback hits.
Centre Daily
How Bad Luck has Torpedoed the Broncos’ 2022 Start
There is no doubt that the Denver Broncos have had a difficult start to the season. The Broncos have staggered out of the gate to a 2-3 record largely due to significant offensive struggles. The media has been piling on, taking cheap shots and relishing in the demise of the...
Centre Daily
Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Centre Daily
Broncos 4 downs: Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett do not work together, George Paton. Unless one of them goes, Broncos Country will feel more pain.
Initial thoughts from Broncos’ 19-16 loss overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium:. 1. You see that, Greg Penner? You listening, George Paton?:. It’s not early anymore. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett go together like jazz and death metal. Elmo and Freddie Krueger. They. Don’t. Work. This Broncos defense has carried more than its fair share of the water already this season, and it’s being wasted on one of the worst offenses in franchise history. Eleven days off, a half-bye, didn’t fix the problem. If things don’t change against the Jets at home, it might be time to make a more permanent change when the real bye week comes around. Opening possession in overtime, score or go home, on third-and-1, you’re throwing from the 34-yard line? As Joe Buck put it in overtime, this stuff is truly, painfully, hard to watch.
Centre Daily
Colts get Big Bump in ESPN’s NFL Power Rankings
After their 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, many around the NFL were wondering if the Indianapolis Colts could reach the lofty goals they had set prior to the 2022 season. The Colts are 3-1 since that loss and avenged that defeat on Sunday with a last-minute...
Centre Daily
49ers Opponent Breakdown: What to Know about the Falcons
ATLANTA -- You probably don't know much about the 49ers' upcoming opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Neither do I. So I interviewed Scott Kennedy, the former director of scouting for Scout.com who has a YouTube channel dedicated to Falcons coverage. Here's what he said. KENNEDY: "This is a very different team...
Centre Daily
Hornets Make Decision on LiAngelo Ball
It's move 'em out Saturday in the NBA as teams across the league shuffle through their respective rosters trying to find the best 15 to roll with for the upcoming season. Fan favorite, LiAngelo Ball, was one of four players that were waived by the Charlotte Hornets today, joining Xavier Sneed, Ty-Shon Alexander, and Jalen Crutcher.
Centre Daily
Giants-Jaguars Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
Bettors learned once again in Week 6 how unpredictable the NFL can be on any given Sunday. Six underdogs not only covered against the spread (ATS) but also pulled the straight-up (SU) upset. Among those underdogs to emerge victorious on Sunday were the red-hot Giants. Big Blue upset the Ravens,...
Centre Daily
New York Giants Are What Their Record Says They Are
Gritty. Tough. Smart. Productive. Stubborn. Whatever adjective you want to use for the New York Giants, who are off to a surprising 5-1 start this season, you probably won’t be too far off in your opinion. That’s because general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have turned...
Centre Daily
List of Inactives for Panthers at Rams
The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are just one hour away from kickoff in SoFi Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and...
Comments / 0