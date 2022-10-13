Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe Lantern
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State struggles offensively, ties and loses on road at No. 17 UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
The ‘Beautiful Garbage’ Fashion Show renews excitement in sustainable fashionThe LanternColumbus, OH
cwcolumbus.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person died and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
Police locate stolen COTA van; 1 in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Central Ohio Transit Authority van that was stolen in south Columbus on Monday has been found. A COTA Plus Van was stolen from the CVS store on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The van was found on Lockbourne Road about...
Police: Small COTA bus stolen from south Columbus CVS store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A small Central Ohio Transit Authority bus was stolen from the parking lot of a CVS in south Columbus on Monday. Police said the vehicle, described as a short transit COTA bus, was stolen from the store located on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
Black Tech Columbus preparing for central Ohio’s future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since 2018, a group of Black entrepreneurs and leaders in Columbus have worked to bridge the gap between careers in technology and people of color through an organization called Black Tech Columbus. “What has really led to the amount of success that we’ve had in such a short time is the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Fayette County businesses remain hopeful for Honda's battery plant
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A major economic boost is coming Ohio's way. Honda has chosen Fayette County as the new home for an electric vehicle battery plant, and it could bring new opportunities to the surrounding communities. What You Need To Know. Honda has decided to build a $3.5...
Block’s Bagels lands temporary restraining order against Fox’s Bagel & Deli
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Block’s Bagels’ products should be back on the menu at two former locations — for now. The longtime Central Ohio bagel shop last week sued its former business partner Jeremy Fox and related entities after Fox rebranded the two Block’s locations he operated as Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The […]
columbusmonthly.com
Grandad's Pizza Opens on Bethel; Block's Sues Fox's Bagel & Deli
The company that operates Block’s Bagels, HB3 LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Fox’s Bagel & Deli and Jeremy Fox, who was previously the operator of Block’s bagel shops in Bexley and the North Market under a partnership agreement. The lawsuit, alleging breach of contract, was filed Oct. 12 in the Franklin County Court of Commons Pleas. Fox recently announced that he was rebranding the North Market and Bexley shops. You can read the complaint here.
Pedestrian critical after being hit by car in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car in south Columbus Sunday evening. According to Columbus police, the accident happened at approximately 6:26 p.m. on East Whittier Street and Wilson Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police said the driver who struck the pedestrian […]
What roads are closed for the NCH marathon?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ahead of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital marathon on Sunday, roads near and around North Bank Park in downtown Columbus will close to cars. With more than 12,000 participants and about 100,000 viewers flocking to downtown for marathon, half-marathon and other races, some roads near North Bank Park will remain closed through […]
cwcolumbus.com
AEP: Crash in northeast Columbus leaves thousands without power
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident in northeast Columbus resulted in nearly 2,000 people being without power Sunday night. According to a social media post from AEP Ohio, some equipment was damaged in a vehicle accident. Crews are currently trying to restore power to customers in the area.
columbusunderground.com
First Look: Tupelo Honey Celebrates Grand Opening Next Week
Mark your calendars – Tupelo Honey has set a date for the opening of its first location in Central Ohio. The Southern-inspired eatery will make its debut on Wednesday, October 26 at 1678 W. Lane Ave. in Upper Arlington. A first for Columbus and a first for the state,...
Hilton Columbus Downtown introduces new 28-story tower
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The popular hotel chain, Hilton, officially opened its second tower's doors in downtown Columbus earlier this week. Hilton Columbus Downtown's new expansion makes it the largest hotel in Ohio with 1,000 guest rooms. The new 28-story tower on North High Street added 463 rooms for guests...
17-year-old dies after shooting near Short North, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl has died after being shot near the Short North area of Columbus Sunday night. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of North High Street at 9:45 p.m., according to Columbus police. Officers responded to the local hospital after Aniyah Elie took herself...
CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Nationwide Children’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sunday night. Police said officers received a call at approximately 9:45 p.m. from special duty officers at the hospital reporting the gunshot victim. Police dispatch did not yet have victim information, where the shooting may have happened, or […]
Smith and Wollensky Closing Early 2023
A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years.
Power restored after crash knocks out power to 3,000 in Northeast Columbus
UPDATE: As of 10 p.m. Sunday, power to all 3,077 customers affected by this outage has been restored. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash knocked out power for approximately 3,000 AEP customers in the Northeast neighborhood of Columbus Sunday. According to Columbus police, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 2:38 p.m. near Geraldine Avenue and […]
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
1 critically injured in crash involving vehicle, pedestrian in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is seriously injured after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in south Columbus Sunday evening, according to police. The Columbus Division of Police responded to a call just before 6:30 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at East Whittier Street and Wilson Avenue.
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
