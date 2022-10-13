ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

cwcolumbus.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person died and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police locate stolen COTA van; 1 in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Central Ohio Transit Authority van that was stolen in south Columbus on Monday has been found. A COTA Plus Van was stolen from the CVS store on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The van was found on Lockbourne Road about...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Small COTA bus stolen from south Columbus CVS store

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A small Central Ohio Transit Authority bus was stolen from the parking lot of a CVS in south Columbus on Monday. Police said the vehicle, described as a short transit COTA bus, was stolen from the store located on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Black Tech Columbus preparing for central Ohio’s future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since 2018, a group of Black entrepreneurs and leaders in Columbus have worked to bridge the gap between careers in technology and people of color through an organization called Black Tech Columbus. “What has really led to the amount of success that we’ve had in such a short time is the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Grandad's Pizza Opens on Bethel; Block's Sues Fox's Bagel & Deli

The company that operates Block’s Bagels, HB3 LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Fox’s Bagel & Deli and Jeremy Fox, who was previously the operator of Block’s bagel shops in Bexley and the North Market under a partnership agreement. The lawsuit, alleging breach of contract, was filed Oct. 12 in the Franklin County Court of Commons Pleas. Fox recently announced that he was rebranding the North Market and Bexley shops. You can read the complaint here.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pedestrian critical after being hit by car in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car in south Columbus Sunday evening. According to Columbus police, the accident happened at approximately 6:26 p.m. on East Whittier Street and Wilson Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police said the driver who struck the pedestrian […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What roads are closed for the NCH marathon?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ahead of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital marathon on Sunday, roads near and around North Bank Park in downtown Columbus will close to cars. With more than 12,000 participants and about 100,000 viewers flocking to downtown for marathon, half-marathon and other races, some roads near North Bank Park will remain closed through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

AEP: Crash in northeast Columbus leaves thousands without power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident in northeast Columbus resulted in nearly 2,000 people being without power Sunday night. According to a social media post from AEP Ohio, some equipment was damaged in a vehicle accident. Crews are currently trying to restore power to customers in the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

First Look: Tupelo Honey Celebrates Grand Opening Next Week

Mark your calendars – Tupelo Honey has set a date for the opening of its first location in Central Ohio. The Southern-inspired eatery will make its debut on Wednesday, October 26 at 1678 W. Lane Ave. in Upper Arlington. A first for Columbus and a first for the state,...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
10TV

Hilton Columbus Downtown introduces new 28-story tower

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The popular hotel chain, Hilton, officially opened its second tower's doors in downtown Columbus earlier this week. Hilton Columbus Downtown's new expansion makes it the largest hotel in Ohio with 1,000 guest rooms. The new 28-story tower on North High Street added 463 rooms for guests...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

17-year-old dies after shooting near Short North, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl has died after being shot near the Short North area of Columbus Sunday night. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of North High Street at 9:45 p.m., according to Columbus police. Officers responded to the local hospital after Aniyah Elie took herself...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Nationwide Children’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sunday night. Police said officers received a call at approximately 9:45 p.m. from special duty officers at the hospital reporting the gunshot victim. Police dispatch did not yet have victim information, where the shooting may have happened, or […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH

