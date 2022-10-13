ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers’ fanbase

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

NFC WEST TRADE: Cardinals Acquire WR Robbie Anderson From Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson, who played against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks. "I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Best NFL Week 6 Betting Promos, Bonuses & NFL Free Bets Offers Worth $4000+

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We are in for some real treats in Week 6 of the NFL season. Among the matchups that we’ll be keeping an eye on are Bills-Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles and Ravens-Giants. Those heavyweight tilts will provide plenty of action, and sports bettors can likewise have some fun by using the more than $4000 in NFL Week 6 sportsbook promo codes being offered by online sportsbooks right now.
COLORADO STATE
Centre Daily

How Bad Luck has Torpedoed the Broncos’ 2022 Start

There is no doubt that the Denver Broncos have had a difficult start to the season. The Broncos have staggered out of the gate to a 2-3 record largely due to significant offensive struggles. The media has been piling on, taking cheap shots and relishing in the demise of the...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Commanders QB Carson Wentz OUT vs. Packers; Who Will Start?

The Washington Commanders are preparing to be the 10th team this season to start a backup quarterback after Carson Wentz underwent thumb surgery Monday. Wentz fractured his thumb in last week's 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears and is expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury. With...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Broncos 4 downs: Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett do not work together, George Paton. Unless one of them goes, Broncos Country will feel more pain.

Initial thoughts from Broncos’ 19-16 loss overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium:. 1. You see that, Greg Penner? You listening, George Paton?:. It’s not early anymore. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett go together like jazz and death metal. Elmo and Freddie Krueger. They. Don’t. Work. This Broncos defense has carried more than its fair share of the water already this season, and it’s being wasted on one of the worst offenses in franchise history. Eleven days off, a half-bye, didn’t fix the problem. If things don’t change against the Jets at home, it might be time to make a more permanent change when the real bye week comes around. Opening possession in overtime, score or go home, on third-and-1, you’re throwing from the 34-yard line? As Joe Buck put it in overtime, this stuff is truly, painfully, hard to watch.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Ten Day-After Observations from Eagles Win Over Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA – Here are 10 day-after observations from Eagles 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a primetime game that drew 22.2 million viewers to make it the most watched Week 6 Sunday Night Football game since 2015. THE DRIVE. No, not the one in the fourth quarter. This...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Mosh Pit of Mediocrity Leads to Crowded Week 6

We’re going to talk about the end of the season and why the next few weeks matter (but really don’t). All the good teams have to do at this point is survive, which seems to be the strategy for almost anyone hanging off the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan tree. Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Mike McDaniel, Shanahan and McVay are all winning enough games to be relevant at the end of the season, while completely masking the behind-the-scenes scrambling that is taking place to iron out all the chaos.
Centre Daily

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Not Happy With Being Benched

The Broncos offense has gotten off to a tepid start to the 2022 season with Russell Wilson now at the helm and frustration is building in Denver. Among those particularly displeased by the way his situation is playing out is running back Melvin Gordon, who has seen his usage plummet in recent weeks.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6

INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates from the press box in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest. Pregame. Date and time: Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:15...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

How CB Jerry Jacobs Can Aid Lions’ Defense

The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of several injured players can aid the team, especially on the defensive side of the football. Defensive lineman John Cominsky is trending towards returning this week and playing against the Dallas Cowboys. In the secondary, the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs should provide...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Giants-Jaguars Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

Bettors learned once again in Week 6 how unpredictable the NFL can be on any given Sunday. Six underdogs not only covered against the spread (ATS) but also pulled the straight-up (SU) upset. Among those underdogs to emerge victorious on Sunday were the red-hot Giants. Big Blue upset the Ravens,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

‘We’re Pissed!’ Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn on ‘Kick-Ass’ Defense Mindset

The Dallas Cowboys' defense got its first taste of adversity on Sunday night, and for the most part, it was tough viewing. In what became a 26-17 Dallas loss, the Philadelphia Eagles put up 20 points before halftime. The unit, led by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, prides itself on being tough to score against. Quinn spoke to the media at The Star on Monday, saying they are all "pissed" about Sunday night's performance.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

49ers Opponent Breakdown: What to Know about the Falcons

ATLANTA -- You probably don't know much about the 49ers' upcoming opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Neither do I. So I interviewed Scott Kennedy, the former director of scouting for Scout.com who has a YouTube channel dedicated to Falcons coverage. Here's what he said. KENNEDY: "This is a very different team...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
NEW ENGLAND, ND
Centre Daily

What to Expect from Bears at Receiver Before Trade Deadline

It's two weeks until the trade deadline so Bears social media will begin firing up with demands they deal for a wide receiver, any wide receiver. They don't need a deadline to demand this or even the possibility of a trade, as pleas for the Bears to sign one of the unsigned wide receivers floating about have been common since last summer.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

List of Inactives for Panthers at Rams

The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are just one hour away from kickoff in SoFi Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

New York Giants Are What Their Record Says They Are

Gritty. Tough. Smart. Productive. Stubborn. Whatever adjective you want to use for the New York Giants, who are off to a surprising 5-1 start this season, you probably won’t be too far off in your opinion. That’s because general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have turned...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy