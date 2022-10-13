Read full article on original website
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Centre Daily
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers’ fanbase
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.
Centre Daily
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Centre Daily
NFC WEST TRADE: Cardinals Acquire WR Robbie Anderson From Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson, who played against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks. "I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game....
Centre Daily
Best NFL Week 6 Betting Promos, Bonuses & NFL Free Bets Offers Worth $4000+
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We are in for some real treats in Week 6 of the NFL season. Among the matchups that we’ll be keeping an eye on are Bills-Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles and Ravens-Giants. Those heavyweight tilts will provide plenty of action, and sports bettors can likewise have some fun by using the more than $4000 in NFL Week 6 sportsbook promo codes being offered by online sportsbooks right now.
Centre Daily
Falcons CB Darren Hall ‘Stepped Up’ vs. 49ers After Being Thrust Into Spotlight
When the Atlanta Falcons selected San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they did so with the belief that he could grow into a starting-caliber player in the secondary. Hall was coached in college by Brady Hoke, the brother of Falcons secondary...
Centre Daily
How Bad Luck has Torpedoed the Broncos’ 2022 Start
There is no doubt that the Denver Broncos have had a difficult start to the season. The Broncos have staggered out of the gate to a 2-3 record largely due to significant offensive struggles. The media has been piling on, taking cheap shots and relishing in the demise of the...
Centre Daily
Commanders QB Carson Wentz OUT vs. Packers; Who Will Start?
The Washington Commanders are preparing to be the 10th team this season to start a backup quarterback after Carson Wentz underwent thumb surgery Monday. Wentz fractured his thumb in last week's 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears and is expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury. With...
Centre Daily
Broncos 4 downs: Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett do not work together, George Paton. Unless one of them goes, Broncos Country will feel more pain.
Initial thoughts from Broncos’ 19-16 loss overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium:. 1. You see that, Greg Penner? You listening, George Paton?:. It’s not early anymore. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett go together like jazz and death metal. Elmo and Freddie Krueger. They. Don’t. Work. This Broncos defense has carried more than its fair share of the water already this season, and it’s being wasted on one of the worst offenses in franchise history. Eleven days off, a half-bye, didn’t fix the problem. If things don’t change against the Jets at home, it might be time to make a more permanent change when the real bye week comes around. Opening possession in overtime, score or go home, on third-and-1, you’re throwing from the 34-yard line? As Joe Buck put it in overtime, this stuff is truly, painfully, hard to watch.
Centre Daily
Ten Day-After Observations from Eagles Win Over Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA – Here are 10 day-after observations from Eagles 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a primetime game that drew 22.2 million viewers to make it the most watched Week 6 Sunday Night Football game since 2015. THE DRIVE. No, not the one in the fourth quarter. This...
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Mosh Pit of Mediocrity Leads to Crowded Week 6
We’re going to talk about the end of the season and why the next few weeks matter (but really don’t). All the good teams have to do at this point is survive, which seems to be the strategy for almost anyone hanging off the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan tree. Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Mike McDaniel, Shanahan and McVay are all winning enough games to be relevant at the end of the season, while completely masking the behind-the-scenes scrambling that is taking place to iron out all the chaos.
Centre Daily
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Not Happy With Being Benched
The Broncos offense has gotten off to a tepid start to the 2022 season with Russell Wilson now at the helm and frustration is building in Denver. Among those particularly displeased by the way his situation is playing out is running back Melvin Gordon, who has seen his usage plummet in recent weeks.
Centre Daily
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6
INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates from the press box in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest. Pregame. Date and time: Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:15...
Centre Daily
How CB Jerry Jacobs Can Aid Lions’ Defense
The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of several injured players can aid the team, especially on the defensive side of the football. Defensive lineman John Cominsky is trending towards returning this week and playing against the Dallas Cowboys. In the secondary, the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs should provide...
Centre Daily
Giants-Jaguars Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
Bettors learned once again in Week 6 how unpredictable the NFL can be on any given Sunday. Six underdogs not only covered against the spread (ATS) but also pulled the straight-up (SU) upset. Among those underdogs to emerge victorious on Sunday were the red-hot Giants. Big Blue upset the Ravens,...
Centre Daily
‘We’re Pissed!’ Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn on ‘Kick-Ass’ Defense Mindset
The Dallas Cowboys' defense got its first taste of adversity on Sunday night, and for the most part, it was tough viewing. In what became a 26-17 Dallas loss, the Philadelphia Eagles put up 20 points before halftime. The unit, led by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, prides itself on being tough to score against. Quinn spoke to the media at The Star on Monday, saying they are all "pissed" about Sunday night's performance.
Centre Daily
49ers Opponent Breakdown: What to Know about the Falcons
ATLANTA -- You probably don't know much about the 49ers' upcoming opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Neither do I. So I interviewed Scott Kennedy, the former director of scouting for Scout.com who has a YouTube channel dedicated to Falcons coverage. Here's what he said. KENNEDY: "This is a very different team...
Centre Daily
Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Centre Daily
What to Expect from Bears at Receiver Before Trade Deadline
It's two weeks until the trade deadline so Bears social media will begin firing up with demands they deal for a wide receiver, any wide receiver. They don't need a deadline to demand this or even the possibility of a trade, as pleas for the Bears to sign one of the unsigned wide receivers floating about have been common since last summer.
Centre Daily
List of Inactives for Panthers at Rams
The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are just one hour away from kickoff in SoFi Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and...
Centre Daily
New York Giants Are What Their Record Says They Are
Gritty. Tough. Smart. Productive. Stubborn. Whatever adjective you want to use for the New York Giants, who are off to a surprising 5-1 start this season, you probably won’t be too far off in your opinion. That’s because general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have turned...
