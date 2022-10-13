Amy Riesinger with Tumbleweed talks about the fall fundraiser happening. Tumbleweed is raffling off a new 32-foot pull-behind camper. Raffle tickets for the camper are 20 dollars, and the organization is only selling 4,000 tickets. The drawing for the winner of the camper is on November 18. Volunteer work is also available at Tumbleweed, helping restock their pantry and serving hot lunch.

