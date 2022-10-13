Read full article on original website
Miss Nibs
4d ago
Jackson does not need this infestation of “affordable housing” (we all know who will be affording them), more traffic issues or more persons walking in the streets making driving extremely hazardous! Keep denying !
mamamully
4d ago
the bully cult will sue but GOOD denial.. KEEP DENYING these requests
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
A living cat was transformed into a telephone by two scientistsSaurabhPrinceton, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jackson to host Rova Farms Day, reveal future plans for property
JACKSON – Municipal officials will host Rova Farms Day from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 22 to celebrate a part of Jackson’s heritage and to reveal future plans for the historic site at 120 Cassville Road in the Cassville section of the community. “Say Goodbye, Learn the History, See Future...
Still Empty! Any News On What’s Moving in This Building in Brick, NJ
There are a lot of empty buildings in Ocean County. Brick Township has several that need to be filled. Before the pandemic some buildings were empty, but since Covid, more and more businesses and restaurants have closed. The building was the old Fins. There needs to be something good for...
Massive fire destroys $1.5 million N.J. house
A massive fire tore through a home in Bergen County on Sunday, destroying the structure as firefighters worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported in the 5-alarm blaze, which began about 4:30 p.m. in the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River, authorities said.
Dinosaur sculptures destroyed in New Jersey park
"It's given me a purpose when I had a hard time finding one," the artist said.
Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6
Last year a new state law was passed mandating early in-person voting as an option in New Jersey. This new option allows registered voters to cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine, during a nine-day period prior to Election Day. In addition to our two traditional voting methods,...
Greek Festival Returns To Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You know autumn is coming when you start to see signs featuring a Greek dancer drawn in blue against a white back drop. Those signs can be seen just about everywhere along Route 37, Hooper Avenue and elsewhere to remind everyone that the Greek Festival is coming.
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
These Houses Are So Cool Decorated for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. These yards throughout Ocean County are just incredible. The hours that families spend putting everything up is just amazing. Thank you all for sharing with us.
Affordable apartments starting at $397 a month in new Brooklyn development
Here is a New York housing lottery with a lot going for it, especially if you’re looking for affordable housing in Brooklyn. At the newly constructed Linden Terrace II, lottery winners meeting income and household size requirements will qualify for rent starting at $397 a month.
Lane Closure Expected to Cause Delays on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom
While the remaining fully cycling traffic lights on Long Beach Island return to flashing for the off-season Oct.17, traffic delays are expected this week as construction on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom shuts down the right lane of the roadway between Central Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard. Work will be...
Fatal collision in Aberdeen Township remains under investigation
ABERDEEN — A fatal collision involving a sport utility vehicle and a dirt bike that took place in Aberdeen Township on the evening of Oct. 14 is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Oct. 15. The deceased individual has been identified as Clifford Walton,...
Toms River, NJ Regional School Teacher named New Jersey State Teacher of the Year!
Our teachers are such a huge part of what we learn and who we become from the very beginning of our educational journey in school to this very moment, years after we graduate, it all has lasting power and what we learn from them makes us better people and educated and prepared for the world around us.
Jackson council adopts ordinances to purchase, preserve two parcels
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Township Council have adopted two ordinances that will authorize the municipality’s acquisition of vacant properties and prevent the development of those parcels. During a meeting on Oct. 11, council members adopted ordinances No. 24-22 and No. 25-22. Township Council President Martin...
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
Burlington County firefighters battle fatal fire at senior living community
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - Firefighters in Burlington County are investigating the cause of a fatal fire in Burlington. According to officials, crews were called to the J. Frank Budd Building, a senior citizen living development, on the 200 block of East Pearl Street Saturday morning, just after 11:30, for a fire alarm.
Excellent! Cupcake Giant is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Who loves cupcakes? Everybody. For a while now I've been seeing Facebook posts about this delicious cupcake place to come to the Jersey Shore, especially Ocean County. How exciting and tasty, it's happening. This cupcake place is from North Jersey and on their Facebook page they have well over twenty...
One Westfield Place: The future of downtown Westfield
Downtown Westfield awaits a major redevelopment thanks to a proposal titled One Westfield Place, led by dominant local landowners HBC, Streetworks. The plan was first announced at the Town Council meeting on Sept. 20 and envisions the construction of around 231 new housing units, over 300,000 square feet of office space, as well as two new public parking garages.
Fire rips through Passaic apartment building displacing dozens of residents
Fire spread through the three-story structure, forcing the evacuation of more than 65 residents to Passaic City Hall.
The 2 cheapest (and 2 priciest) rental towns in North Jersey
If you’re looking to rent and more people than ever are renting in New Jersey, you’re probably wondering what the trends are, where you can move, that may be affordable, and if there are changes in the rental marketplace. A new report from Zumper looked at rent prices...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
Comments / 8