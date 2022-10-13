Read full article on original website
Wyoming’s 2022 graduating class ACT scores highest among states requiring all students to test; ~70% qualified for Hathaway
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s high school graduating class of 2022 achieved the highest average composite score on the ACT among the six states across the country that require all high school students to take the test. The Wyoming class of 2022’s average composite score for the ACT was...
Wyoming FBI agents note increase in sextortion cases among children, teens
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Due to an increase in sextortion crimes over the last year, FBI agents in Wyoming have put out a release regarding these schemes and how parents can be on alert for them. Sextortion is defined by the FBI as a crime in which a predator obtains...
Election 2022: What to know about constitutional amendments
One measure would give municipalities more flexibility regarding investments, the other sets retirement age for certain judges. Wyoming voters will decide the fate of two constitutional amendments in November’s general election. One proposes to change the retirement age for certain judges, while the other would allow municipalities to invest in stocks in the same manner the state does.
