Election 2022: What to know about constitutional amendments

One measure would give municipalities more flexibility regarding investments, the other sets retirement age for certain judges. Wyoming voters will decide the fate of two constitutional amendments in November’s general election. One proposes to change the retirement age for certain judges, while the other would allow municipalities to invest in stocks in the same manner the state does.
